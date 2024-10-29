JasonHigdon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida and Tennessee meet Wednesday at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium to close Southeastern Conference regular-season soccer action. Hurricane Helene forced this match to be rescheduled 34 days later than original date (Sept. 26).
Tennessee (7-5-4, 2-4-3 SEC)
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 30
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Site: Donald R. Dizney Stadium<https://floridagators.com/sports/2020/4/4/donald-r-dizney-stadium.aspx> (1,500)
Stream: SEC Network<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/7f785d9b-4b6e-4f63-9faa-d73774cd17fb/redirected/true> + with Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington calling the action
Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM/850 AM<https://www.wruf.com/listen-live/> with Sky Lebron and Nevada Cullen calling the action
StatBroadcast<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=532024>
Admission: Free
Promotions: Gator cooling towels for first 500 fans; It's Halloween Eve so there will be trick and treat bag with candy available for the kids; enter to win two Florida vs LSU football tickets
SEC Finale on Wednesday
Florida ends its season Wednesday when it plays host to Tennessee. This is one of two Southeastern Conference matches originally set for Sept. 26 that Hurricane Helene pushed to Oct. 30.
These are the final two matches of SEC regular-season action, as the other 12 teams finished on Oct. 27. Both matches have a SEC storyline:
Tennessee at Florida
Florida's season ends Wednesday as the Gators are mathematically eliminated from the SEC Tournament. Tennessee must win to advance to the SEC Tournament as the ninth seed. A tie or loss and the Lady Vols do not advance to Pensacola.
Mississippi State at South Carolina
The Bulldogs already secured its first SEC regular-season title and the top-seed in the SEC Tournament. MSU will be looking to become the fifth team to post an undefeated record since the league began awarding a regular-season title in 2000 (Florida 9-0 in 2000; Florida 11-0 in 2008; South Carolina 11-0 in 2016; Alabama 10-0 in 2022). South Carolina can claim the SEC Tournament's third seed with a win or tie on Wednesday. A loss to MSU places the Gamecocks No. 4 overall.
2024 SEC Tournament Schedule<https://www.secsports.com/championships/soccer-championship#schedule>
Florida Loses 1-0 to Oklahoma
Florida soccer lost 1-0 to Oklahoma on Oct. 27 in the penultimate match of regular-season play.
OU scored on its first shot of the match in the 11th minute. Off Cassie Clifton's throw in, Ella Pappas sent the ball to center of box where Hadley Murrell used her right-foot to one-touch it in from 12 yards.
Florida created some great chances, especially in the second half. With 14 minutes remaining, Lena Bailey won the ball at midfield and moved through the field. She found Skye Barnes just wide of the box. Barnes took a few touches before sending a cross that Madison Jones' raised foot just missed. Delaney Tellex also had a look as the ball traveled to the far post before it was cleared.
A couple of minutes later, Jones' 25-yard free kick was headed just wide by senior Madison Young.
"Honestly, the only thing I think we didn't do up to our standard was literally their one chance. We just switched off and didn't track a player. But for 90 minutes, I thought we had a great intensity. We had a really competitive mentality. We created chances, especially in the second half," Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon said. "I'm really, really, really proud of the fight so I'm sad for our players, because they deserved more than this."
About Tennessee:
Tennessee turned in a 9-7-4 record in 2023 and tied for eighth with its Southeastern Conference regular-season record of 3-4-3. The Lady Vols' 2023 season ended with a NCAA second round 2-1 loss at Nebraska.
Graduate Sammi Woods is the Lady Vols points (10) leader and shares the goals lead (4) with Macaira Midgley. Sophomore Ally Brown's five assists top the Lady Vols. Junior Ally Zazzara has started each match and owns a goals-against-average of 1.30.
Joe Kirt is in his third season leading the Lady Vols.
