Florida & Samford The Storyline



Week 2 marks the fourth all-time meeting between Florida and Samford and the first since 2021 (UF 70, SU 52).



With 122 combined points, the 2021 meeting was the highest-scoring game in the history of The Swamp.



It was the second-highest scoring game in team history behind the 1913 season opener vs. Florida Southern (W, 144-0).



Florida’s 717 yards vs. Samford in 2021 sits second all-time in team history (774 yards vs. West Texas State in 1982).



Prior to the 2021 meeting, it had been 99 years since the Gators last played the Bulldogs on Oct. 28, 1922 (UF 57, SU 0).



Going further back, Florida defeated Samford in consecutive seasons from 1921-22.



In those two games, Florida topped Samford (then Howard College) by a combined margin of 91-0 (34-0, 57-0).



In each of its last three FCS games since 2021, Florida has eclipsed 560 total yards while rushing for over 250 yards.



Florida is 23-1 vs. FCS teams dating back to 1981, with the lone loss coming against Georgia Southern in 2013.



The Gators have outscored their opponents in those 24 games by an average margin of 38.8 points.



Florida has totaled 400-plus yards while passing for 200-plus yards in eight-straight games vs. FCS teams since 2014.



The Gators have racked up 400-plus yards in 16 of its 18 games against FCS schools dating back to 1996.



Florida could start its first true freshman quarterback in 115 games - since Treon Harris started the final game of the 2014 campaign on Jan. 3, 2015 in the Birmingham Bowl (Florida 28, East Carolina 20).



Florida has seen six different true freshmen combine for 12 starts at QB, going 7-5 in those games (Wayne Pace in 1980, Donald Douglas in 1989, Jessie Palmer in 1997, Chris Leak in 2003, Jacoby Brissett x2 in 2011, Treon Harris x6 in 2014).



Florida had its NCAA-best, 34-game winning streak in home openers snapped in Week 1 against Miami.



The Gators have lost just three season openers since 1990, going 32-3 in that span (2017 vs. Michigan, 2023 at Utah).



In Week 1, Florida had 20 Gators debuts and 10 collegiate debuts while seven defenders made their first starts at UF.



Florida owns the No. 1 strength of schedule in the country, featuring eight Preseason AP Top-20 opponents.



Last season, Florida ranked second nationally and first in the SEC in completion percentage (72.3%).



This is the first meeting between Florida HC Billy Napier and Samford HC Chris Hatcher as head coaches (more in ‘Crossing Paths’ on Page 9).



Dating back to the 2018 season, Napier ranks 14th in the FBS with 51 total victories. He has more wins than Mike Norvell (50), Lane Kiffin (50), Sonny Dykes (49), Mark Stoops (48) and Mario Cristobal (48) in that time, among others.



The Gators have won 13 of their last 18 games in The Swamp (including eight of 12), but are 2-16 in their last 18 contests outside The Swamp and 2-12 in their last 14 true road games.



Florida boasts a 359-116-13 (.749) all-time record at The Swamp, holding the third-highest home winning percent- age in the nation since 1990 with a 178-37 (.828) record. The Gators have outscored opponents, 8,034 to 3,517 in 215 games inside The Swamp since 1990, putting the average outcome at 37.4 to 16.4 (21.0 points).



Florida has scored in 449-consecutive games dating back to 1988 - an NCAA record and 53 games longer than any other college football team in the history of the sport.