Florida-LSU Scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Kickoff on ABC

Nov 5, 2021
Gators-Tigers set for 3:30 p.m. kick on Nov. 16.



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 16, airing on ABC, the SEC announced Monday.



LSU leads the overall series at 34-33-3, with Florida holding a 16-15-3 mark against the Tigers in Gainesville.



2024 FLORIDA FOOTBALL TICKETS

Fans can still purchase single-game tickets for the remaining two home games with matchups against LSU and Ole Miss. To purchase, click here. For more information on football tickets, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, or fill out this form to be contacted by a ticket office representative. Fans can click here to join the 2025 Season Ticket Waiting List.


Ticketmaster.com is the only verified resale partner of the Florida Gators. Fans are urged to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorized secondary ticketing sites or individuals they do not know. Click here for tips on how to verify tickets are from a legitimate source.
 
