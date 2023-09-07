Florida Gators in 2024: Schedule Breakdown

One game into the 2023 football season, I hate to skip to the next season, but that is precisely what I will do. I know we discussed it in the past, but who on earth is responsible for this schedule?



And fans want to see DJ Lagway as the starting QB in 2024? With this schedule? Mertz returning or a proven QB from the portal will be at the top of the list heading into 2024!



It's about as Brutal as it could get. Who did they leave off the schedule? Vanderbilt? They could have dropped Samford and added Oklahoma.



August 31st, Miami in The Swamp

September 7th Samford in The Swamp

October 5th UCF in The Swamp

October 26th, Georgia, in Jacksonville

November 30th at Florida State

TBD Kentucky in The Swamp

TBD LSU in The Swamp

TBD Ole Miss in The Swamp

TBD Texas A&M in The Swamp

TBD at Mississippi State

TBD at Tennessee Volunteers

TBD at Texas Longhorns



Making a winning season in 2023 even more important! That 2024 schedule is BRUTAL.