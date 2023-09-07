ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Gators in 2024: Schedule Breakdown

One game into the 2023 football season, I hate to skip to the next season, but that is precisely what I will do. I know we discussed it in the past, but who on earth is responsible for this schedule?

And fans want to see DJ Lagway as the starting QB in 2024? With this schedule? Mertz returning or a proven QB from the portal will be at the top of the list heading into 2024!

Home Games: (7) What a Home Game Schedule!

Miami
Samford
UCF
Kentucky
LSU
Texas A&M
Ole Miss

Away Games: (5)

Georgia
Florida State
Mississippi State
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas Longhorns

It's about as Brutal as it could get. Who did they leave off the schedule? Vanderbilt? They could have dropped Samford and added Oklahoma.

August 31st, Miami in The Swamp
September 7th Samford in The Swamp
October 5th UCF in The Swamp
October 26th, Georgia, in Jacksonville
November 30th at Florida State
TBD Kentucky in The Swamp
TBD LSU in The Swamp
TBD Ole Miss in The Swamp
TBD Texas A&M in The Swamp
TBD at Mississippi State
TBD at Tennessee Volunteers
TBD at Texas Longhorns

Making a winning season in 2023 even more important! That 2024 schedule is BRUTAL.
 
