Florida Duo Tabbed Top-100 MLB Draft Prospects

JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 30,278
-
- 88,687
-
- 113
Jac Caglianone (No. 4) and Colby Shelton (No. 63) are coming off All-American 2023 seasons.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida baseball duo of left-handed pitcher/first baseman Jac Caglianone<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/15489> and infielder Colby Shelton were ranked on Tuesday by Baseball America as top-100 overall prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft.
Highly regarded as a leading candidate to go first overall, Caglianone came in as Baseball America's No. 4 prospect for the MLB Draft while Shelton followed at No. 63. That puts both players in the conversation to be selected on day one this July.
No. 4 – Jac Caglianone<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/15489>, LHP/1B
No. 63 – Colby Shelton, INF
Beginning with Caglianone, the Tampa, Fla. native bopped an NCAA-leading and program-record 33 homers as a sophomore last season while finishing with a .323/.389/.738 slash line. Caglianone also set the team record with 90 RBI and was the lone Gators player to play in and start all 71 games as Florida made a deep run to the College World Series Finals. The southpaw also delivered a 7-4 record, 4.34 ERA, .190 batting average against and 87 strikeouts across 18 starts spanning 74 2/3 frames.
Transferring into Florida from Alabama this past offseason, Shelton figures to make an immediate impact in Orange & Blue after a Freshman All-American 2023 campaign that saw him bat .300/.419/.729 with 25 long balls. Shelton led the Crimson tide in homers, slugging and OPS (1.148) while also adding 10 doubles, 51 RBI and 49 runs scored.
The Gators open up the 2024 season with a three-game series against St. John's spanning from Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18 at Condron Family Ballpark.
Season Ticket Information
Season tickets are currently on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_baseball_.aspx> or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683. Season ticket prices and availability can be accessed directly here.<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/buy?id=NjE3>
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida baseball duo of left-handed pitcher/first baseman Jac Caglianone<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/15489> and infielder Colby Shelton were ranked on Tuesday by Baseball America as top-100 overall prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft.
Highly regarded as a leading candidate to go first overall, Caglianone came in as Baseball America's No. 4 prospect for the MLB Draft while Shelton followed at No. 63. That puts both players in the conversation to be selected on day one this July.
No. 4 – Jac Caglianone<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/15489>, LHP/1B
No. 63 – Colby Shelton, INF
Beginning with Caglianone, the Tampa, Fla. native bopped an NCAA-leading and program-record 33 homers as a sophomore last season while finishing with a .323/.389/.738 slash line. Caglianone also set the team record with 90 RBI and was the lone Gators player to play in and start all 71 games as Florida made a deep run to the College World Series Finals. The southpaw also delivered a 7-4 record, 4.34 ERA, .190 batting average against and 87 strikeouts across 18 starts spanning 74 2/3 frames.
Transferring into Florida from Alabama this past offseason, Shelton figures to make an immediate impact in Orange & Blue after a Freshman All-American 2023 campaign that saw him bat .300/.419/.729 with 25 long balls. Shelton led the Crimson tide in homers, slugging and OPS (1.148) while also adding 10 doubles, 51 RBI and 49 runs scored.
The Gators open up the 2024 season with a three-game series against St. John's spanning from Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18 at Condron Family Ballpark.
Season Ticket Information
Season tickets are currently on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_baseball_.aspx> or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683. Season ticket prices and availability can be accessed directly here.<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/buy?id=NjE3>