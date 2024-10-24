JasonHigdon
Florida Athletics and Learfield Studios Unveil First Collaboration on All Access: Florida Men’s Basketball. Three-part docuseries follows head coach Todd Golden and the Gators as tipoff approaches
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tipoff is fast approaching in Gainesville and Gator fans are getting an inside look at the preparations like never before, as Florida Athletics and Learfield Studios have released the trailer and schedule for their first collaboration, All Access: Florida Men’s Basketball presented by Renewal by Andersen.
The three-part docuseries follows the Florida men’s basketball team through the preseason as Head Coach Todd Golden readies his team, led by returning seniors Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard along with a young core of returners and a talented group of newcomers, for the upcoming year.
The two-time national championship-winning Gators are chasing their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance in 26 seasons, and All Access: Florida Men’s Basketball provides Gator fans with an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the preparations as Golden and the Gators look to return to the pinnacle of college basketball.
“We love to bring our fans behind the scenes and show them what our program is about,” said Golden. “Our players and staff have been working hard to get ready for the season, and we hope this series gives Gator fans a taste of what that preparation has been like.”
Following today’s trailer release, the debut episode premieres this Friday, with additional episodes airing weekly leading up to tipoff. All Access: Florida Men’s Basketball will be posted across all Florida Athletics social media platforms and episodes can also be streamed on Florida’s new digital content streaming platform, Gators+
* Oct. 23: Trailer
* Oct. 25: Episode 1
* Oct. 30: Episode 2
* Nov. 6: Episode 3
“Our Florida Gators Sports Properties team is ecstatic to see this docuseries come to life for our fanbase, and we are beyond grateful to have a passionate and committed partner in Renewal by Andersen working alongside us for our first project on the new Gators+ platform,” added Darren McPhail, General Manager of Florida Gators Sports Properties. “Their ‘Gators Tough’ tagline is a perfect fit for what fans will see out of Coach Golden and his team in All Access: Florida Men’s Basketball.”
The Gators tip off the 2024-25 season on Nov. 4 in a neutral site contest against South Florida at the Jacksonville Sports Foundation Invitational.
UF RELEASE
