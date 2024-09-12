The No. 13 Florida volleyball team fell to No. 15 Georgia Tech in three sets.



ATLANTA, GA - The No. 13 Florida volleyball team fell 19-25, 19-25, 21-25 to No. 15 Georgia Tech on Wednesday night inside McCamish Pavilion. The Gators are now 2-1 in three-set matches and 5-2 overall on the season.



Three Gators posted double-digit kills in tonight's match, as AC Fitzpatrick finished with 12 to lead the way offensively for the second time this season. Jaela Auguste hit .667 after recording 10 kills in 15 attempts with no errors. Isabel Martin finished with 10 as well for her sixth double-digit match this season. Three more Gators tallied a kill in the stat sheet: Alec Rothe (4), Amaya Thomas (3) and Taylor Parks (2).



Parks had a match-high 33 assists for her seventh-consecutive match finishing with 30 or more assists.



Florida out-blocked Georgia Tech as a team, recording five total blocks compared to the Yellow Jacket's four. Thomas' team-high five blocks was also a career high.



The Gators totaled 34 digs, with eight players recording at least one. Libero Elli McKissock led the way with eight digs, leading the way with eight. AC Fitzpatrick followed with seven and Trinity Adams (6), Emily Canaan (5) and Taylor Parks (4) had a combined 15. Thomas had a career-high two digs, while Rothe and Martin posted one a piece.



Both Erin Engel and Elli McKissock dropped an ace, while recording no service errors.



Records

No. 13 Florida (5-2, 0-0 SEC)

No. 15 Georgia Tech (5-1, 0-0 ACC)



How It Happened



Set 1



* Gators were first on the board after a kill from Martin, but three serving errors gave Georgia Tech a 9-6 lead. The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to five and Florida called a timeout after falling to an 8-13 deficit. Back-to-back points from Auguste and an ace from Engel brought the Gators back within three and forced and forced an opponent timeout, with the scoreboard showing 14-17. The Yellow Jackets scored the first two points out of the break, but three-consecutive swings from Martin kept Florida still within three. Georgia Tech's .500 attacking percentage was too much and carried them to a 25-19 win in the opening frame.



* Set 1 Team Stats | .320 Hitting % | 12 Kills | 16 Digs | 11 Assists | 2 Team Blocks | 1 Ace



Set 2



* After being tied at seven, Georgia Tech maintained a steady lead after going on a 3-0 scoring run to head into the media timeout with a 15-11 lead. The Yellow Jackets added two more points on the board and Florida called a timeout in hopes to end their opponent's 4-0 scoring run. Out of the huddle, the Gators went on their own 3-0 scoring run behind kills from Rothe and Fitzpatrick to force a Yellow Jacket timeout after an error. Trailing 22-16, Florida was unable to defend Georgia Tech's .400 hitting clip and fell 25-19 in the second set.



* Set 2 Team Stats | .303 Hitting % | 12 Kills | 11 Assists | 10 Digs | 2 Team Blocks | 1 Ace



Set 3



* Martin put one down to finish a hard-fought rally and give Florida a 4-3 lead. All tied up at sevens again, it was Florida this time who took a 4-0 scoring run to climb to a 11-7 lead. The Yellow Jackets evened the score, but the Gators huddled for the media timeout ahead 15-14. Three errors from Georgia Tech kept Florida ahead by two heading into a home-team timeout, ahead 18-16. Following the break, Georgia Tech tallied back-to-back kills, as the two teams went point-for-point heading into the final five points. A Gator service error was followed with a Yellow Jacket kill and Florida called a its final timeout of the set, trailing 20-22. Right out of the break, Thomas put one down to get within one, but two errors secured Georgia Tech's 25-21 third-set win. Overall there were 12 ties in the final set.



* Set 3 Team Stats | .227 Hitting % | 19 Digs | 17 Kills | 16 Assists | 1 Team Block



Notables



* Amaya Thomas recorded a career-high five blocks and two digs



* Three Gators tallied double-digit kills: AC Fitzpatrick (12), Isabel Martin (10) and Jaela Auguste (10)



* UF moves to 1-2 (1-2 under Wise) in all-time series against Georgia Tech



* The Gators are now 0-1 in three-set matches against the Yellow Jackets



* Florida now holds a 0-1 record against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA



* UF is now 2-1 in three-set matches during the 2024 season





Up Next



* The Gators play their second match in Atlanta on Thursday against Alabama State. The neutral-site matchup begins at 3:30 p.m. inside O'Keefe Gym.



There will be no live stream for tomorrow's match, but fans can follow along via live stats.

No. 13 Florida vs. Alabama State

Thursday, Sept. 12 | 3:30 p.m. ET

O'Keefe Gym | Atlanta, GA

#13 Florida 5-1 | Alabama State 3-4





Series Information



* Series record 4-0 (4-0 under Wise)



* 3-set: 4-0, 4-set: 0-0; 5-set: 0-0



* Home: 4-0; Away: 0-0; Neutral: 0-0



* Last time out: 2019 |W, 3-0 | H | 25-10, 25-16, 25-20