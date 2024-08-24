ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Davies Secures Gold, U.S. Defeats Canada to Win U20 World Lacrosse Championship.

Nov 5, 2021
It is the United States sixth gold medal in eight trips to the World Lacrosse Championship.


HONG KONG - Florida lacrosse defender Kaitlyn Davies and the United States have won the gold medal in the 2024 World Lacrosse Women's U20 World Championship, following a 23-6 victory over Canada Saturday morning in the championship game. Davies pitched in a caused turnover in the win.


It is the United States sixth gold medal in the eight years of the event. In seven games this tournament, the red, white and blue went 7-0, outscoring their opponent by a total margin of 211-20. The U.S. set records for the most goals (23) and the largest margin of victory (17) in a World Lacrosse Women's Championship game.


Daives filled up the stat sheet, tallying an assist, two ground balls, one draw control, and three caused turnovers across seven games to help the U.S. secure the gold medal in dominant fashion.
 
