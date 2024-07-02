The rising junior was one of 22 players to make the final roster.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida lacrosse rising junior Kaitlyn Davies has been selected to represent the United States at the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship in Hong Kong this summer from August 15-24. Head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller announced the roster Tuesday, which is comprised of 22 players.





“I could not be more excited at the selection of our U20 national team that will compete in the world championship in Hong Kong,” said Amonte Hiller. “We have chosen a group of 22 tremendously talented young women that work extremely well together. This is an exciting time for USA Lacrosse and we are so grateful for this group to have the opportunity to wear the red, white and blue and compete in this extraordinary tournament.”





The final roster was trimmed down to 22 after a three-day training camp made up of 32 players took place from June 19-21 at the USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. The team’s next training camp will be held at Northwestern University from July 18-20, before one final brief camp in August in Northern California.





Davies was a Second Team All-AAC selection, and an IWLCA All-Region Second Team performer this past season for the Gators. She played in 22 games, starting in 21 of them, totaling one goal, 13 ground balls, eight caused turnovers and 15 draw controls, helping anchor the nation’s seventh best scoring defense. The Wayne, N.J. native graduated from Wayne Hills High School in 2022, while playing club lacrosse for STEPS Elite.





Formerly, a U19 event, World Lacrosse raised the age group to U20 after the 2019 championship in Peterborough, Ontario. Amonte Hiller was the head coach for the 2019 team and helped lead the U.S. to its fifth gold medal in the event. The U.S won the event in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2019. Australia won the inaugural championship in 1995 and Canada won in 2015 with the U.S. finishing as the runner-up at those two events.







