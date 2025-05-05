Gators Lacrosse Earns No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Set to Face Mercer in First Round on Friday. Florida will play in its 14th NCAA Tournament and will host the first round for the 11th time in program history.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida lacrosse team earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the first and second rounds, announced on the NCAA selection show Sunday night. The Gators will take on Mercer at 4 p.m. on Friday, which will be followed by Denver vs. Stanford at 7 p.m. The winners will face in the second round at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.



It is the Gators 14th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and their 14th overall. Florida's No. 4 seed is the highest seed its had since 2017 and it will be the 11th time the Orange and Blue will host both the first and second rounds of the tournament.



UF owns a 16-13 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament, reaching six quarterfinals (2011, '13, '14, '18, '21, '22) and two final fours (2012, '24). They are 13-0 all-time in the first round.



The Gators are 6-0 all-time against Mercer and 2-0 all-time against the Bears in the NCAA Tournament.



Florida is currently 17-2 and has won 14 consecutive games.



All First and Second Round action will be broadcasted on ESPN+.



NCAA First and Second Round Information

Donald R. Dizney Stadium | Gainesville, Fla.



First Round | May 9

No. 4 Florida (17-2) vs. Mercer (12-7) 4 p.m.

Denver (14-5) vs. Stanford (14-5) 7 p.m.



Second Round | May 11

Winners will play at 12:30 p.m.



Ticket Information

All-Session Package

General Admission



- Adults: $10.75



- Youth: $8.60



Single Session Tickets (Friday, or Sunday only)

General Admission

- Adults: $7.52

- Youth: $5.38



Gators Record All-Time Against Teams in Gainesville Region

Team



Record



Mercer



6-0



Denver



7-0



Stanford



2-0