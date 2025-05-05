ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Gators Lacrosse Earns No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,295
106,916
113
Gators Lacrosse Earns No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Set to Face Mercer in First Round on Friday. Florida will play in its 14th NCAA Tournament and will host the first round for the 11th time in program history.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida lacrosse team earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the first and second rounds, announced on the NCAA selection show Sunday night. The Gators will take on Mercer at 4 p.m. on Friday, which will be followed by Denver vs. Stanford at 7 p.m. The winners will face in the second round at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It is the Gators 14th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and their 14th overall. Florida's No. 4 seed is the highest seed its had since 2017 and it will be the 11th time the Orange and Blue will host both the first and second rounds of the tournament.

UF owns a 16-13 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament, reaching six quarterfinals (2011, '13, '14, '18, '21, '22) and two final fours (2012, '24). They are 13-0 all-time in the first round.

The Gators are 6-0 all-time against Mercer and 2-0 all-time against the Bears in the NCAA Tournament.

Florida is currently 17-2 and has won 14 consecutive games.

All First and Second Round action will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

NCAA First and Second Round Information
Donald R. Dizney Stadium | Gainesville, Fla.

First Round | May 9
No. 4 Florida (17-2) vs. Mercer (12-7) 4 p.m.
Denver (14-5) vs. Stanford (14-5) 7 p.m.

Second Round | May 11
Winners will play at 12:30 p.m.

Ticket Information
All-Session Package
General Admission

- Adults: $10.75

- Youth: $8.60

Single Session Tickets (Friday, or Sunday only)
General Admission
- Adults: $7.52
- Youth: $5.38

Gators Record All-Time Against Teams in Gainesville Region
Team

Record

Mercer

6-0

Denver

7-0

Stanford

2-0
 
  • Like
Reactions: GatorNMidGA and edgator44
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Florida is 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Third Seed

Replies
1
Views
655
The Swamp
groundhoggator
G
Mt.DoraGator

Basketball Bill Self/Kansas Pre-Season # 1 Curse

Replies
9
Views
647
The Swamp
Ear-Holed
Ear-Holed
JasonHigdon

Basketball OFFICAL March Madness Discussion Thread + Tourney Challenge Link/Bracket

Replies
260
Views
11K
The Swamp
bgator1
bgator1
JasonHigdon

New Story No. 3 Florida Gymnastics Win NCAA Regional Second Round Session

Replies
0
Views
474
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Softball No. 9 Softball Hosts No. 1 Oklahoma in Final Regular-Season Series

Replies
1
Views
355
The Swamp
Orangeandblue2001
Orangeandblue2001
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back