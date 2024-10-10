JasonHigdon
Crawshaw Tabbed Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for Week Six
Florida’s punter was one of the week’s “Ray’s 8,” and was selected via fan vote to be the lone Punter of the Week.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators punter Jeremy Crawshaw was named the Ray Guy Award’s Punter of the Week, the Augusta Sports Council announced Wednesday. He earns the nod via a fan vote after being named one of eight finalists for the weekly award
The Australian native was called on to punt a total of four times against UCF, landing three of those punts inside of the opponents 20-yard line, two punts for over 50 yards, and one spectacular punt downed at the UCF three-yard line, pinning UCF against their own end zone to start a drive in the second quarter.
In the 2024 season, Crawshaw is responsible for 17 punts through Florida’s five contests, going for 777 total punt yards. His 45.71-yard average ranks 27th in FBS this season.
2024 is Crawshaw’s fifth season with Florida and fourth as the Gators starting punter. The 2023 campaign saw Crashaw set career and single season program records in career average yards per punt (46.7) and single-season yards per punt (48.9). He was named to the AP All-SEC Second-Team at the end of last season. Crashaw also earned preseason honors from CFN, Athlon Sports, Sporting News and Phil Steele.
2024 Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week Honorees
Week 1: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Week 2: Riley Thompson, Penn State
Week 3: James Burnip, Alabama
Week 4: Rhys Dakin, Iowa
Week 5: Caden Noonkester, NC State
Week 6: Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
About the Ray Guy Award
The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner are net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline, and have a positive impact on the team's success.
