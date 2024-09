The Florida Gators hit the road for their first true road contest of the season as they travel to Starkville, Mississippi for a contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff for the game is set for 12 p.m. ET inside Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 21.With the first road contest on the horizon, fans not making the trip to Mississippi can tune into Saturday's action in several ways, all listed below.Florida's full game day information can be found here . Florida Gators tickets are now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here . Mini Plans and single game tickets are still available for Florida's other four home games during the 2024 season by clicking here ESPNPlay-by-Play: Dave PaschAnalyst: Dusty DvoracekReporter: Taylor McGregorGator Sports Network from LEARFIELDSiriusXM 374 | SiriusXM AppPlay-by-Play: Sean KelleyAnalyst: Shane MatthewsReporter: Tate CaseyESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity NetworkMon. 9/23 - 10:00 p.m. ET – SEC NetworkWed. 9/25 -3:00 a.m. ET – SEC Network