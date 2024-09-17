JasonHigdon
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Mississippi State. Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators hit the road for their first true road contest of the season as they travel to Starkville, Mississippi for a contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff for the game is set for 12 p.m. ET inside Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 21.
With the first road contest on the horizon, fans not making the trip to Mississippi can tune into Saturday's action in several ways, all listed below.
Florida's full game day information can be found here. Florida Gators tickets are now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here. Mini Plans and single game tickets are still available for Florida's other four home games during the 2024 season by clicking here.
Streaming
ESPN
Broadcast Talent
Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
Reporter: Taylor McGregor
Radio
Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 9:00 a.m.
SiriusXM 374 | SiriusXM App
Home Radio Broadcast Talent
Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley
Analyst: Shane Matthews
Reporter: Tate Casey
Live Audio
ESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity Network
TV Replays Mon. 9/23 - 10:00 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Wed. 9/25 -3:00 a.m. ET – SEC Network
