ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Mississippi State

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
32,543
94,178
113
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Mississippi State. Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators hit the road for their first true road contest of the season as they travel to Starkville, Mississippi for a contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff for the game is set for 12 p.m. ET inside Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 21.


With the first road contest on the horizon, fans not making the trip to Mississippi can tune into Saturday's action in several ways, all listed below.


Florida's full game day information can be found here. Florida Gators tickets are now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here. Mini Plans and single game tickets are still available for Florida's other four home games during the 2024 season by clicking here.


Streaming
ESPN
Broadcast Talent
Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
Reporter: Taylor McGregor

Radio
Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 9:00 a.m.
SiriusXM 374 | SiriusXM App

Home Radio Broadcast Talent
Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley
Analyst: Shane Matthews
Reporter: Tate Casey

Live Audio
ESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity Network

TV Replays Mon. 9/23 - 10:00 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Wed. 9/25 -3:00 a.m. ET – SEC Network
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Texas A&M

Replies
3
Views
603
The Swamp
tmuster
T
JasonHigdon

New Story Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Samford

Replies
36
Views
2K
The Swamp
G8RFAN85
G
Heisman Gator 1

Football Week 2 CFB TV Schedule...

Replies
22
Views
968
The Swamp
Mt.DoraGator
Mt.DoraGator
BillytheC

TV Schedule Week 2

Replies
0
Views
181
The Swamp
BillytheC
BillytheC
AugieGator

NonGator FAMU - Norfolk State Broadcast

Replies
1
Views
326
The Swamp
MikeSizemore
MikeSizemore
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back