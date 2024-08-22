Ben Shelton faces Dominic Thiem in a much anticipated match-up at the 2024 US Open.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Ben Shelton returns to win it all at the 2024 US Open after reaching the semifinals last year. Shelton enters the US Open with a career-high ATP ranking of 13 and faces 2020 Grand Slam Champion Dominic Thiem in Round 1 of the men's singles competition.





Shelton has established himself as one of the brightest stars on the tour. Earlier this year, Shelton logged his second ATP title, joining his father and former Florida men's tennis Head Coach Bryan Shelton to win multiple tour-level titles.





Shelton and Thiem are no strangers to each other as their head to head currently is knotted up at 1-1. The first meeting between the two ended in favor of Thiem, taking a straight set (6-2, 6-2) win. Shelton faced Thiem again in the 2023 US Open Round of 64, where Thiem was no longer able to continue and retired the match. Shelton led Thiem 7(1)-6, 1-0 before the conclusion of the match.





Shelton isn't the only former Gator vying for a title at the 2024 US Open. Diego Hidalgo also has an opportunity to compete on the men's doubles side. The draw for the men's doubles will be made on Sunday, August 25 at noon.





Florida also had two more Gators in the US Open Qualifying rounds. Abedallah Shelbayh made it to round 2 of the qualifying round after defeating Brandon Holt 3-6, 6-3,6-3. Shelbayh fell to Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 5-7,1-6 and ended his US Open run.





Oliver Crawford met J.J. Wolf in round 1 of the qualifying rounds and fell in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.