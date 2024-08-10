Happy Saturday, gators.



Those of you who know me know that I try to be very objective.



Well here goes: we’re going to beat Miami. Book it. It’s a game we have to win, and we are going to win it.



This team is better than last year. Much better.



Also, I’m gonna do a raffle here in the coming days. Tailgate invite; tasting of the best bourbon in the world; meet and greet with Todd Golden; and 2 seats in the bull gator deck for a game. All proceeds go to Florida Victorious.



Stay tuned brothers and sisters!



Let’s go!!



KC



PS - don’t even get me started on the upside of this gator basketball team this year.