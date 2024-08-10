ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Access A tidbit

kcflagator

kcflagator

Chomp Artist
Gold Member
Nov 29, 2021
683
18,807
93
Happy Saturday, gators.

Those of you who know me know that I try to be very objective.

Well here goes: we’re going to beat Miami. Book it. It’s a game we have to win, and we are going to win it.

This team is better than last year. Much better.

Also, I’m gonna do a raffle here in the coming days. Tailgate invite; tasting of the best bourbon in the world; meet and greet with Todd Golden; and 2 seats in the bull gator deck for a game. All proceeds go to Florida Victorious.

Stay tuned brothers and sisters!

Let’s go!!

KC

PS - don’t even get me started on the upside of this gator basketball team this year.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Haha
Reactions: Thomas B, StevieBGator, bjls1760 and 95 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Orange & Blue Game, Presented by Florida Victorious: What You Need to Know

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
Heisman Gator 1

Detailed info regarding FV Events for Saturday...

Replies
16
Views
1K
The Swamp
KearsedGator42
KearsedGator42
E3PO

Football Interesting GNFP interview with AD Scott Stricklin

Replies
62
Views
2K
The Swamp
MidTNG8r
MidTNG8r
kcflagator

A couple of things on MBB

Replies
63
Views
5K
The Swamp
Miller11UF
Miller11UF
Heisman Gator 1

Arky Game Contest....Tailgate, Gator Walk, Pappy and Spikes

Replies
35
Views
1K
The Swamp
dc1gator
dc1gator
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back