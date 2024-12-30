#6/5 Florida 85, Stetson 45

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Gainesville, Fla.

Records: Florida 13-0; Stetson 2-11

Next Up: Saturday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m., at #10 Kentucky, ESPN



Notable



* Florida's trio of senior guards led a 40-point rout to wrap the Gators' undefeated nonconference season, as Alijah Martin (18 points), Will Richard (17) and Walter Clayton Jr. (12) all posted double figures.



* Clayton matched a season high with seven assists, and Sam Alexis matched his season high by pulling down 12 rebounds for the second straight game.



* Will Richard's 17 points came on an efficient 8-for-11 shooting, including 7-for-7 from 2-point range. Over the last three games, Richard is shooting .758 (25/33) from the field, including .588 (10/17) from 3-point range.



* Alijah Martin's four steals helped the Gators to a season-high 12 thefts.



* Clayton hit two 3-pointers and extended his streak to 36 straight games with a made 3-pointer, the third-longest such streak in Florida history (Michael Frazier II, 41; Lee Humphrey, 39).



* Florida held Stetson to 3-for-24 from 3-point range, and over the last four games UF's opponents are shooting .207 (23/111) from 3.



* At 13-0, UF has extended its second-best start in program history (17-0 in 2005-06). Twelve of the 13 have been by a margin of at least 13 points. UF has a +23.9 average margin of victory.



* UF's 13-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the nation, the eighth-longest in program history and UF's longest since its 30-game run in the 2013-14 season.



* The Gators' 15-game home winning streak also ranks as the ninth-longest home winning streak in program history.



Head Coach Todd Golden

Opening statement...

"Just thought we did a really good job of taking advantage of another opportunity to play. This was a game where we were projected to win by a lot, and something that we talk to our guys about every day is just taking advantage of the opportunity to play and not playing to the score or playing to what the expectation should be. There were a lot of things that we could've done better, but I thought our effort and intent, it was pretty good all day. I thought we guarded really well, especially in the second half, limited them to 18 points. Did a better job on the glass in the second half, too. Took a little bit better care of the ball. Didn't shoot it very well. I thought we missed some good looks. But again, process over result, and I thought we did a good job, big picture-wise. Now it's on to conference play. Just really excited to spend the next week preparing for a great opportunity in Lexington next Saturday."



On what he saw defensively with UF getting a season-high 12 steals...

"We've continued to play better defensively. Our effort and our energy have been really good. We've been disruptive. These last few games, we've had a lot of opportunities to switch in ball screens, and our bigs have done a good job keeping guys in front. And then when we are in the situation where they're trying to isolate or drive off those switches, we've done a good job of stripping and ripping, putting pressure, ripping and getting back to our man so they can't kick it out for threes, which led to some of those live ball turnovers. For us to be a complete team, we knew we had to get a lot better defensively, and I think we are continuing to improve on that end."



Senior G Walter Clayton Jr.

On the team's preparedness for conference play...

"I feel like we're prepared, obviously some things that we have to fix up. It's been a lot of learning through winning. If we continue to learn and not be complacent, I think we're ready."



Grad G Alijah Martin

On the defensive improvement this season...

"That was something we focused on this offseason, was being better defensively and forcing turnovers. We're seeing that it's possible, and that'll help us going forward."



Senior G Will Richard

On coming out prepared for this game, maintaining early season momentum...

"For us, it's just not getting content with everything. It's hard to come back and focus in, but I think we did a great job of coming back in and having the same mentality as the rest of the games leading up to the break. It was important to come out and attack this game the way we did the rest of them."