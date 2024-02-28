2025 Early Class Recruiting Rankings

JasonHigdon
2025 Early Class Rankings
Florida is off to a great start with the quality of kids they have landed - all four star players, four-star average. Couple other teams are off to big time starts with LSU and OSU, each with four and five four star players, plus each has three five stars early on.....If Florida can end up with a four-star average that would be amazing.
