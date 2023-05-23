2023 Florida Football Ticket Options Now Available

JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 30,243
-
- 88,531
-
- 113
Fans can now secure their seats at the Swamp through a variety ticket options
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gators fans can now reserve their seats at The Swamp for the 2023 season, featuring home matchups against Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida State and more.
A variety of new ticket options on sale now:
(NEW) STADIUM PASS MINI PLAN
* Games Included
o Option 1: Tennessee (Sept. 16), Vanderbilt (Oct. 7) and McNeese (Sept. 9)
o Option 2: Arkansas (Nov. 4), Vanderbilt (Oct. 7) and Charlotte (Sept. 23)
* Seat Selection: Experience The Swamp from a unique vantage point each game, seats will be assigned and distributed the Friday prior to each game
* Cost: $180
Click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/12/15/football-mini-plans.aspx> to buy Stadium Pass Mini Plans.
TRADITIONAL THREE-GAME MINI PLAN
* Games Included: Tennessee (Sept. 16) or Arkansas (Nov. 4), Vanderbilt (Oct. 7) and McNeese (Sept. 9) or Charlotte (Sept. 23)
* Seat Selection: Choose from available seats in the upper north or upper south, and enjoy the same location for every game.
* Cost: $200
Click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2019/4/12/football-mini-plan.aspx> to buy Traditional Three-Game Mini Plans.
STADIUM PASS
* Games Included: All six home games in the 2023 season
* Seat Selection: Seats are assigned and distributed on the Friday prior to each home game.
* Cost: $300
*A limited number of Stadium Passes are still available.
Click Here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/12/15/football-stadium-pass.aspx> to buy Stadium Passes.
2023 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES
New season ticket packages are available starting at only $390 per ticket, plus a required Booster Contribution<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/1/6/football-season-tickets.aspx> based on seating location. Season ticket holders enjoy great perks such as an annual gift, priority access to Florida-Georgia game tickets, away games tickets, postseason tickets, and more.
Click here<https://info.floridagators.com/FB23...od_pr&utm_campaign=fb23&utm_content=hyperlink> for more information on season tickets and to reserve your seats today.
UF FACULTY & STAFF SEASON TICKETS
Special season ticket pricing is available for all full-time staff members with the University of Florida. UF faculty and staff members can purchase up to two season tickets without paying the required Gator Booster contribution in sections 61, 63 and 65<https://floridagators.com/documents/2022/12/14/2023_FB_Map_Season.pdf> based on availability.
Click here<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...=&camefrom=CFC_GATORS_WEB_FB23HQLAND_FACSTAFF> to buy UF Faculty & Staff Season Tickets.
RECENT GRADUATE SEASON TICKETS
Recent Grad seating<https://floridagators.com/documents/2022/12/14/2023_FB_Map_Season.pdf> is available in The Swamp for UF graduates from December 2019-2023. Members of this group can purchase up to three season tickets in section 27 for just $235 per seat.
Click here<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/virtual-venue/RkIyMw==?promoCode=VUZSRUNFTlRHUkFE> to buy Recent Graduate Season Tickets.
UF STUDENT SEASON TICKETS
UF students can purchase season tickets to all six home football games for just $175. Student season ticket packages sold out in July for the 2022 campaign, so be sure to get your tickets while supplies last. Student Guest Passes are also available for $390 each.
For more information and to buy UF Student Season Tickets, click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_students_football_.aspx>.
GROUP TICKETS
Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of group-rate tickets for all six home games. All groups can receive additional benefits including a personal dedicated sales representative, custom purchase portal and access to pregame hospitality via Revelxp<https://revelxp.com/university-of-florida>. Groups of 25 or more can enjoy a welcome message on the Ben Hill Griffin videoboards.
Click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_football_groups_.aspx> for more information on Group Ticket packages.
SINGLE-GAME TICKETS
Individual tickets for all six 2023 home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/7/6/football-single-games.aspx> to be included in a special pre-sale opportunity earlier in June.
For additional questions, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, visit the Ticket Office in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), or fill out this form<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/8/15/football-ticket-information-request.aspx> to be contacted by a Gators Ticket Office Representative.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gators fans can now reserve their seats at The Swamp for the 2023 season, featuring home matchups against Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida State and more.
A variety of new ticket options on sale now:
(NEW) STADIUM PASS MINI PLAN
* Games Included
o Option 1: Tennessee (Sept. 16), Vanderbilt (Oct. 7) and McNeese (Sept. 9)
o Option 2: Arkansas (Nov. 4), Vanderbilt (Oct. 7) and Charlotte (Sept. 23)
* Seat Selection: Experience The Swamp from a unique vantage point each game, seats will be assigned and distributed the Friday prior to each game
* Cost: $180
Click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/12/15/football-mini-plans.aspx> to buy Stadium Pass Mini Plans.
TRADITIONAL THREE-GAME MINI PLAN
* Games Included: Tennessee (Sept. 16) or Arkansas (Nov. 4), Vanderbilt (Oct. 7) and McNeese (Sept. 9) or Charlotte (Sept. 23)
* Seat Selection: Choose from available seats in the upper north or upper south, and enjoy the same location for every game.
* Cost: $200
Click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2019/4/12/football-mini-plan.aspx> to buy Traditional Three-Game Mini Plans.
STADIUM PASS
* Games Included: All six home games in the 2023 season
* Seat Selection: Seats are assigned and distributed on the Friday prior to each home game.
* Cost: $300
*A limited number of Stadium Passes are still available.
Click Here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/12/15/football-stadium-pass.aspx> to buy Stadium Passes.
2023 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES
New season ticket packages are available starting at only $390 per ticket, plus a required Booster Contribution<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/1/6/football-season-tickets.aspx> based on seating location. Season ticket holders enjoy great perks such as an annual gift, priority access to Florida-Georgia game tickets, away games tickets, postseason tickets, and more.
Click here<https://info.floridagators.com/FB23...od_pr&utm_campaign=fb23&utm_content=hyperlink> for more information on season tickets and to reserve your seats today.
UF FACULTY & STAFF SEASON TICKETS
Special season ticket pricing is available for all full-time staff members with the University of Florida. UF faculty and staff members can purchase up to two season tickets without paying the required Gator Booster contribution in sections 61, 63 and 65<https://floridagators.com/documents/2022/12/14/2023_FB_Map_Season.pdf> based on availability.
Click here<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...=&camefrom=CFC_GATORS_WEB_FB23HQLAND_FACSTAFF> to buy UF Faculty & Staff Season Tickets.
RECENT GRADUATE SEASON TICKETS
Recent Grad seating<https://floridagators.com/documents/2022/12/14/2023_FB_Map_Season.pdf> is available in The Swamp for UF graduates from December 2019-2023. Members of this group can purchase up to three season tickets in section 27 for just $235 per seat.
Click here<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/virtual-venue/RkIyMw==?promoCode=VUZSRUNFTlRHUkFE> to buy Recent Graduate Season Tickets.
UF STUDENT SEASON TICKETS
UF students can purchase season tickets to all six home football games for just $175. Student season ticket packages sold out in July for the 2022 campaign, so be sure to get your tickets while supplies last. Student Guest Passes are also available for $390 each.
For more information and to buy UF Student Season Tickets, click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_students_football_.aspx>.
GROUP TICKETS
Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of group-rate tickets for all six home games. All groups can receive additional benefits including a personal dedicated sales representative, custom purchase portal and access to pregame hospitality via Revelxp<https://revelxp.com/university-of-florida>. Groups of 25 or more can enjoy a welcome message on the Ben Hill Griffin videoboards.
Click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_football_groups_.aspx> for more information on Group Ticket packages.
SINGLE-GAME TICKETS
Individual tickets for all six 2023 home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/7/6/football-single-games.aspx> to be included in a special pre-sale opportunity earlier in June.
For additional questions, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, visit the Ticket Office in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), or fill out this form<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/8/15/football-ticket-information-request.aspx> to be contacted by a Gators Ticket Office Representative.