11th Ranked Gators Head Out West to Take on the Sun Devils

Florida lacrosse heads to Tempe for first game of three game west coast road trip



TEMPE, Ariz. - The No. 11 ranked Florida lacrosse team looks to make it three straight victories, as they head out to the Grand Canyon state to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday. First draw is set for 1 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. MST at Sun Devil Soccer/Lacrosse Stadium, with the game being streamed via the Pac-12 on ASU Live Stream-2.



The Gators currently sit at 2-2 on the season, coming off a 21-4 win over Jacksonville at home on Wednesday night. It was the 23rd game in program history where UF scored at least 20 and gave up five or less goals. 11 different Gators scored, including Danielle Pavinelli, Maggi Hall and Madison Waters who combined for nine goals and 18 points. Overall this season, Florida has had five different players score at least five goals, led by Hall with 11 goals and seven assists.



This will be the third career meeting between the two programs, with Florida winning the previous two matchups by a combined total of 38-22. The Gators last played in Tempe in 2022, with last season's matchup taking place in Gainesville. Florida came away with a 17-12 win, as Emily Heller, Hall and Pavinelli combined for eight goals.



Outlook on the Sun Devils

The Sun Devils have a 3-2 record, coming off a loss to sixth ranked Michigan by a score of 10-9. Arizona State started the season off 3-0, their best start in their seven-year program history before dropping the last two. Head Coach Taryn Vanthof enters her second season with the Sun Devils. Vanthof spent the previous six seasons in Gainesville as an assistant coach under Amanda O'Leary. The Sun Devils have four players with at least 10 goals, led by Mina Scott with 14.



Battle at the Center

This matchup will feature a battle of two draw control specialists in Liz Harrison and Zoe Mazur. Harrison is coming off back-to-back games with double digit draw controls and has 33 through four games. Both players have over 200 career draw controls for their career and rank inside the top-15 in the nation in draw controls per game. Harrison currently ranks 12th in the country with 8.25 draw controls per game, and Mazur sits 13th at 8.20 per game.



Key Notes



* Florida holds a career record of 16-2 outside the Eastern Time Zone with records of 1-0 in PST, 12-2 in CST, and 3-0 in MST

* While Taryn Vanthof was at Florida, the Gators had a record of 89-24

* Pavinelli sits two goals behind Mollie Stevens for sixth all-time, and one point behind Shayna Pirreca for eighth all-time

* Hall sits four points behind Grace Haus for 12th all-time

* Heller is three goals shy of 100 for her career

* Ashley Gonzalez is currently tied for sixth all-time in assists