ADVERTISEMENT

Whispers in the Hall: February 22, 2024

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,159
88,327
113
Whispers in the Hall: February 22, 2024

These are just a couple of things I wanted to go over with you all. Monday & Thursday, they have team periods - allowed to work with the coaches for two hours per week. These are basically mini-type practice settings.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday, they have team lifts. The lift groups are 6:30, 8:30, 12:00, and 2:00. These are assigned around the players' school schedules. Last year, they had three lift groups, but this year, they wanted to have four, so each group was smaller. There was a lot of slacking off last season, with guys saying they were putting on a certain weight but not doing it properly. Had they been doing things properly, those weights would never have been that high.

Each player is CLOSELY watched with the four groups to ensure proper technique. In fact, the first two weeks were spent basically on the fundamentals and techniques of each lift. The weight room is now VERY serious. If you do not do things properly, you start over - and, like I said, smaller groups so they can focus on each player. I was told no more BS in the weight room moving forward with the new guys. It has been a tremendous change overall for the entire team.

A group of about 10-12 players went to Coach Napier, and they told Coach precisely what they wanted to happen with the changes in the weight room personnel, and they were all lobbying for Tyler. Tyler was offered a position to leave with Coach Fitz for Boston College, who is throwing around a ton of cash to these guys. Luckily, Tyler landed the UF promotion and will remain at Florida. However, I do expect two more to leave to go to Boston College. UF is in the process of working on replacements.

Wednesday is an off day & treatment for players. Film work is also done on Tuesday.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: jrz1g8r, DGlockUF, dtcliffo and 26 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Whispers in the Hall: February 6, 2024

Replies
17
Views
2K
The Swamp
8yrGator
8yrGator
JasonHigdon

Whispers in the Hall: March 8, 2024

Replies
59
Views
3K
The Swamp
OkaloosaGator
O
JasonHigdon

Whispers in the Hall on the Weekend: February 10, 2024

Replies
34
Views
2K
The Swamp
GatorFan1020
GatorFan1020
JasonHigdon

Whispers in the Hall: The Procedure - Red Devil Alert (Patience)

Replies
52
Views
5K
The Swamp
treygator29
treygator29
JasonHigdon

Wide Open Wednesday: February 7, 2024

Replies
77
Views
2K
The Swamp
GatorAndLFC
GatorAndLFC
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today