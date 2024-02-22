Whispers in the Hall: February 22, 2024



These are just a couple of things I wanted to go over with you all. Monday & Thursday, they have team periods - allowed to work with the coaches for two hours per week. These are basically mini-type practice settings.



Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday, they have team lifts. The lift groups are 6:30, 8:30, 12:00, and 2:00. These are assigned around the players' school schedules. Last year, they had three lift groups, but this year, they wanted to have four, so each group was smaller. There was a lot of slacking off last season, with guys saying they were putting on a certain weight but not doing it properly. Had they been doing things properly, those weights would never have been that high.



Each player is CLOSELY watched with the four groups to ensure proper technique. In fact, the first two weeks were spent basically on the fundamentals and techniques of each lift. The weight room is now VERY serious. If you do not do things properly, you start over - and, like I said, smaller groups so they can focus on each player. I was told no more BS in the weight room moving forward with the new guys. It has been a tremendous change overall for the entire team.



A group of about 10-12 players went to Coach Napier, and they told Coach precisely what they wanted to happen with the changes in the weight room personnel, and they were all lobbying for Tyler. Tyler was offered a position to leave with Coach Fitz for Boston College, who is throwing around a ton of cash to these guys. Luckily, Tyler landed the UF promotion and will remain at Florida. However, I do expect two more to leave to go to Boston College. UF is in the process of working on replacements.



Wednesday is an off day & treatment for players. Film work is also done on Tuesday.