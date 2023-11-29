Whispers in the Hall: 9:45 PM Update

Lots of chatter this evening about Florida RB Trevor Etienne and his status with the program moving forward. Earlier today, it looked like he was out the door. Earlier this season, there were discussions that MJ could be moving to the NFL, but that talk has dwindled. I was told he did not want to share carries next season, which was one of the big reasons he was considering taking off for another program. The latest is that he is now undecided. Florida is working hard to keep 7 on the roster, and this one could go either way. I could not guess which direction he is leaning. Most of the people I have spoken with are leaning toward UF now, but again, he is undecided on his future with the Gators.



