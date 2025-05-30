The Gators' loss Friday dropped them into the loser's bracket, which means they will have to win four consecutive games to win the regional.





WHAT HAPPENED: Gators starter Liam Peterson was unable to get out of the second inning as East Carolina pounded the sophomore right-hander for five hits and four runs (two earned) over 1 1/3 innings. That was the start of a long day on the mound for the Gators, who used seven pitchers in their loss to open the NCAA Tournament. Relievers Luke McNeillie (1 1/3 IP, 2 R), Blaine Rowland (1 1/3 IP, 3 R) didn't fare any better as the Pirates jumped to a 9-0 lead after four innings to beat the Gators for the first time in program history. The schools had not met since 1994 prior to Friday. Meanwhile, ECU left-hander Ethan Norby did not let up working with a big lead. Norby limited the Gators to three runs over 7 1/3 innings. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. Florida broke through against Norby in the fourth on a pair of solo homers from Brendan Lawson and Blake Cyr, but the Gators never seriously threatened after falling behind early. Bobby Boser hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth for the Gators' final runs.



PLAYER OF THE GAME: Norby got help from first baseman Austin Irby, who went 4-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored. Still, Norby gets the nod after keeping the Gators down over his 116-pitch outing. Norby made headlines earlier this season when he struck out 19 in a win over Coastal Carolina. He was not as dominant Friday, but he was plenty good enough to quiet Florida's lineup.



IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Peterson, who made his NCAA Tournament debut a season ago in Florida's opener against Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional, did not have the same success Friday. Peterson beat the Cornhuskers. He never had a chance against the Pirates, who pounced on his offerings. Florida's No. 1 starter during the regular season, Peterson allowed five hits to the 11 batters he faced. He also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. The outing resembled the short ones he had in last year's Clemson Super Regional and College World Series instead of the effort against Nebraska, a disappointing performance for the Gators in their NCAA Tournament opener.



KEY MOMENT: No one knew how quickly it was going to unravel for the Gators at the time, but when catcher Brody Donay dropped the ball on a play at the plate in the first inning, it was a sign of things to come. With one out and runners at first and third, Peterson fielded a bunt by East Carolina DH John Collins. Peterson's throw to the plate beat Pirates leadoff hitter Braden Burress, who reached base on a bunt single, stole second, and then moved to third on a fly ball. However, after Donay tagged Burress for the apparent out, he dropped the ball and was charged with an error. The Pirates added another run in the inning and were off and running.



QUOTE OF NOTE I: "We didn't get off to a good start on the mound. I had to go visit the mound in the first. Had to go to the bullpen in the second. I didn't see this coming. We had been playing so well. This was kind of surprising, but you have to tip your cap to ECU, they played great. Norby was outstanding. He controlled the game." — Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan



QUOTE OF NOTE II: "Look, I said this going into the tournament, this is house money for us. Nobody expected us to be here. I knew we wouldn't be scared. No offense, but we could have played the Yankees today and would not have been scared. I'm proud of the way the guys played free and loose." — ECU head coach Cliff Godwin



UP NEXT: The Gators face the loser of Friday night's Fairfield-Coastal Carolina game on Saturday at noon ET in the loser's bracket. Florida has never won a regional after losing the first game.



NOTABLES



* The Gators have won 18 of their last 25 games overall.



* East Carolina scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings to take a 9-0 lead.



* The Gators outscored the Pirates, 6-2, across the final five frames.



* Lawson broke up Norby's no-hit bid with a leadoff homer in bottom-four after working a nine-pitch at bat.



* The long ball marked the rookie's 10th homer of the season, making him the fourth Gator to eclipse double-digit big flies this season.



* Cyr swatted his eighth home run of the campaign in the fourth.



* Caden McDonald pitched a scoreless fifth while Carson Montsdeoca produced zeros in the eighth and ninth.



* Boser drilled a three-run homer in the ninth for his 17th home run to tie Donay for the team lead.



* Boser, Lawson and Justin Nadeau all recorded two-hit games.



* The Gators are 137-89 across 40 NCAA Tournament appearances.



* Florida is 90-53 all-time at NCAA Regionals.



* Florida is now 4-1 all-time against East Carolina including 0-1 at neutral sites.



* Friday marked Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan's debut against the Pirates.



* This was the first game between Florida and ECU in 31 years (1994).