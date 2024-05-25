UF MBK: Will Richard to Return for Senior Season

JasonHigdon
Nov 5, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Rising senior Will Richard will return to Florida for his final collegiate season after going through the NBA Draft process, Richard announced via social media on Saturday.
Richard averaged 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while hitting a career-high 70 3-point field goals as a mainstay in the Gators' starting lineup in the 2023-24 season, helping the Gators return to the NCAA Tournament. Richard posted six 20-point outings last season, including a pair of 23-point games in UF's home wins against #16 Alabama and Mississippi State.
Richard has totaled 1,143 points in three collegiate seasons, including 744 over the course of his two seasons at Florida. Richard has also earned Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll recognition in both of his seasons at UF.
