UF MBK: Walter Clayton Jr. to Play Senior Season at Florida

Clayton led the Gators in scoring during UF's record-setting 2023-24 season











GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Rising senior Walter Clayton Jr. will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Florida for his final collegiate season, Clayton announced via social media on Monday, just two days after Will Richard also announced his return.











Clayton was Florida's leading scorer in 2023-24 at 17.6 points per game, helping the Gators average a program-record 85.6 points per game. Clayton earned All-SEC and All-SEC Tournament recognition, leading the Gators to an SEC Tournament championship game appearance for the first time since 2014. Clayton's 633 points last season rank as the No. 5 single-season tally in program history.











A native of Lake Wales, Fla., Clayton posted 15 games with 20-plus points and exploded for 33 points in the Gators' NCAA Tournament game vs. Colorado. Clayton also wrote his name in the Florida record books with 93 3-pointers made (8th/single season), 42 consecutive free throws made (tied-1st), 23 straight games with a 3-pointer (tied-8th, active streak entering 2024-25) and an .877 free throw percentage (10th/single season).











Clayton competed in the NBA G League Elite camp during the NBA Draft process, averaging 15.5 points in his two games at the event.











