I took some games off. Here is the link: WEEK ONE CFB​

​

Week 0/1​

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (in Dublin, Ireland) | 12 p.m. | ESPNMontana State at New Mexico | 4 p.m. | FS1SMU at Nevada | 8 p.m. | CBSSNNew Hampshire at UCF | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+Western Carolina at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACC NetworkNorth Carolina at Minnesota | 8 p.m. | FOXMurray State at Missouri | 8 p.m. | SEC NetworkNorth Dakota State at Colorado | 8 p.m. | ESPNEastern Illinois at Illinois | 9 p.m. | Big Ten NetworkLehigh at Army | 6 p.m. | CBSSNTemple at Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | ESPNFlorida Atlantic at Michigan State | 7 p.m. | Big Ten NetworkElon at Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ACC NetworkWestern Michigan at Wisconsin | 9 p.m. | Big Ten NetworkTCU at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNClemson vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | 12 p.m. | ABCVirginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt (FirstBank Stadium in Nashville) | 12 p.m. | ESPNUConn at Maryland |12 p.m. | FS1Florida International at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten NetworkPenn State at West Virginia | 12 p.m. | FOXChattanooga at Tennessee | 12:45 p.m. | SEC NetworkMiami (Fla.) at Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABCColorado State at Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNNorth Dakota at Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1Ohio at Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. | ACC NetworkUTEP at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FOXAkron at Ohio State | 3:30 p.m. | CBSMiami (Ohio) at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten NetworkBoise State at Georgia Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPNUOld Dominion at South Carolina | 4:15 p.m. | SEC NetworkNotre Dame at Texas A&M | 7:30 p.m. | ABCFresno State at Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | NBCIdaho at Oregon | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten NetworkUCLA at Hawai'i | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSouthern Miss at Kentucky | 7:45 p.m. | SEC NetworkJames Madison at Charlotte | 8 p.m. | ESPNUNew Mexico at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNWyoming at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1Weber State at Washington | 11 p.m. | Big Ten NetworkNorth Carolina Central vs. Alabama State (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.) | 3 p.m. | ESPNUSC vs. LSU (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas) | 7:30 p.m. | ABCBoston College at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN