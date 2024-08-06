ADVERTISEMENT

Football TV Watching Pleasure: 19 days from Week 0/1 in CFB...

Heisman Gator 1

I took some games off. Here is the link: WEEK ONE CFB

Week 0/1​

Saturday, Aug. 24

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (in Dublin, Ireland) | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Montana State at New Mexico | 4 p.m. | FS1
SMU at Nevada | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Thursday, Aug. 29

New Hampshire at UCF | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Western Carolina at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACC Network
North Carolina at Minnesota | 8 p.m. | FOX
Murray State at Missouri | 8 p.m. | SEC Network
North Dakota State at Colorado | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Eastern Illinois at Illinois | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Friday, Aug. 30

Lehigh at Army | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
Temple at Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Florida Atlantic at Michigan State | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Elon at Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Western Michigan at Wisconsin | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network
TCU at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Clemson vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | 12 p.m. | ABC
Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt (FirstBank Stadium in Nashville) | 12 p.m. | ESPN
UConn at Maryland |12 p.m. | FS1
Florida International at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Penn State at West Virginia | 12 p.m. | FOX
Chattanooga at Tennessee | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Miami (Fla.) at Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Colorado State at Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
North Dakota at Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Ohio at Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
UTEP at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Akron at Ohio State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Boise State at Georgia Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Old Dominion at South Carolina | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Notre Dame at Texas A&M | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Fresno State at Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Idaho at Oregon | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
UCLA at Hawai'i | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
Southern Miss at Kentucky | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
James Madison at Charlotte | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
New Mexico at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Wyoming at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Weber State at Washington | 11 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Sunday, Sept. 1

North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.) | 3 p.m. | ESPN
USC vs. LSU (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Monday, Sept. 2

Boston College at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
 
