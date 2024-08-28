Three Miami Hurricanes to watch versus Florida

The 2024 college football season has finally arrived! The Florida Gators will kick off the 2024 season with an in-state rivalry game. The Gators will host the Miami Hurricanes in their 2024 home opener.







The Gators are coming off a tough 2023 season after going 5-7 and missing a bowl game. The Hurricanes finished last season with a 7-6 record including a bowl loss to Rutgers. Here are three Miami Hurricanes to watch versus the Florida Gators.







QB Cam Ward







The Miami Hurricanes were very busy in the Transfer Portal last offseason looking to replace and upgrade the talent on their roster. One of Miami's biggest acquisitions last spring was former Washington State quarterback, Cam Ward.







Cam Ward was one of the top players available in the Transfer Portal after deciding not to declare for the NFL Draft. Ward committed to Miami and will make his first start as a Hurricane against the Gators on Saturday.







During the 2023 season, Ward completed 66.6% of his passes for 3,736 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 144 yards and eight touchdowns. Ward tends to hold the ball too long and his decision-making while under pressure is questionable.







2. DE Rueben Bain







Sophomore defensive end Rueben Bain is coming off an excellent freshman campaign and is looking to build off of last season’s success. Bain was one of the best pass rushers in the ACC last season and might be Miami’s best defensive player.







During his freshman season, Bain recorded 44 total tackles including 21 solo tackles. He also had 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Bain was named the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and a consensus Freshman All-American.







Bain could be a game-wrecker for the Miami defense this season. He’s a skilled pass rusher who should demand some double team to prevent him from creating havoc in the backfield.











3. RB Damien Martinez







Another big name in the Transfer Portal Miami added to their roster was former Oregon State running back, Damien Martinez. The junior halfback had two very productive seasons for the Beavers and is looking to continue that success in the ACC with the Hurricanes.







During the 2023 season, Martinez led the Oregon State offense in rushing. He rushed for 1,185 yards in 194 carries and nine touchdowns. He also caught eleven passes for 126 receiving yards. Martinez was named to the 2023 All-Pac-12 First Team.







Martinez will be the feature back for the Miami Hurricanes and has already played against the Florida Gators. In the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Martinez and Oregon State beat the Gators 30-3. Martinez only had three carries in the game and rushed for twelve yards.