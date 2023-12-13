ADVERTISEMENT

The Latest on DL Amaris Williams:

Coach Napier will visit with Amaris Williams on Wednesday (School)- that is the plan as of right now. Hugh Freeze is making his in-home visit with Williams & Crew tomorrow and in the evening. It is down to Florida, Auburn, and Ohio State right now. He may or may not take the official visit with Georgia this weekend - that is still TBD. Auburn has surpassed all the Ohio State talk (last several weeks), but Ohio State is not out of it. If he does visit Athens this weekend, Georgia will be in the mix, but as of now, Auburn could be the biggest threat to flip Williams. I know most of this is known, other than the Napier & Freeze visit plans, but this is where we are with this situation.


 
Reactions: GatorNMidGA, 904Brian, Bmcgatorfan and 2 others
