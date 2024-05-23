Summer is Ahead - The Way I See It







It's that time of the year again-summer break! The kids are home, school is out, and we're all in for a rollercoaster ride of the Dawg Days of Summer. Brace yourselves, parents!







Here's hoping for an off-season of as little off-the-field trouble as possible! It's frustrating how coaches often bear the brunt of the blame when players make poor choices. As the head coach, I understand you're expected to be responsible for your team, but it's unfair. How can Billy Napier, or any other head coach, truly control what happens when a kid gets behind the wheel or steps inside a car? Sure, consequences may vary from team to team, but at the end of the day, if someone does something foolish, it's not a reflection on the head coach. It's a reflection on the individual. It reflects poorly on each program because, as a student-athlete, you are representing the school of your choice.







Heck, I have five children, and I am scared to death each time they leave the house. I can't imagine being responsible for 85-man rosters of 17-21-year-old kids. When an NFL Player does something dumb, it never seems to be a bad reflection on the head coach; why is that? Is it because NFL players are grown men? I feel the same way about kids at the collegiate level. These guys are getting paid BIG bucks. They should treat this like a "job" and take responsibility for their actions.











Looking Ahead:







What are you most excited about? Summer in general, official visits cranking up, vacation, Softball, NCAA baseball, or something else? Is MLB, NHL, or UFC on the horizon? Are you dying to know where the following verbal announcement will come from? I have always been excited about the possibility of this recruit, or that recruit, announcing his intentions to play at the college level.







I am always looking for who might fill the void of the next great player in The Swamp. Danny, Percy, Tim, Brandon, Ike, and Fred - who will be those guys for the Gators in 2024?