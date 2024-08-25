Rivals100 WR Naeshaun Montgomery Commitment Prediction

Rivals100 wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery will make his college commitment on Sunday, August 25th. The South Florida wide receiver will choose between six top-tier college football programs. His final six schools are Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, and Penn State.







Naeshaun Montgomery is a 6’1” 175-pound wide receiver out of Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida. Montgomery is the 58th-ranked recruit and the tenth-ranked wide receiver in the country. He’s also the fourteenth-ranked recruit in the Sunshine State.







During the recruiting process, Montgomery received three dozen offers from some blue-chip college football programs. Montgomery holds offers from schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee.







The blue-chip wide receiver made multiple trips in the summer including two official visits to programs that he’s considering on his commitment date. Here are his final six schools in Montgomery’s recruitment.







The Alabama Crimson Tide is the mix to land Montgomery but isn’t viewed as one of the favorites for landing him. Montgomery has taken two unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa last spring but haven’t used an official visit on the Crimson Tide.







The Florida Gators are one of the favorites to land the Rivals100 pass catcher. Montgomery used his first official visit with the Gators during the May 31st weekend. Florida’s wide receiver coach, Billy Gonzales, is the primary recruiter for Montgomery.







The Florida State Seminoles are the other in-state school in the mix to land the Miami-Dade County receiver. Montgomery has not officially visited the Seminoles but could during or after the season.







The LSU Tigers are another program heavily in the mix to land Montgomery. The four-star receiver has once mentioned LSU as one of his leaders with the Florida Gators. Montgomery has taken multiple unofficial visits to LSU.







The Oregon Ducks is another program in the mix for Montgomery. The Ducks are the furthest program on his finalist list from his hometown in Miami. Oregon already has three receivers committed in their 2025 class.







The final school in the mix for Naeshaun Montgomery is the Penn State Nittany Lions. Montgomery has already taken an official visit to Penn State last June. They are another program that’s viewed as a legitimate option to land Montgomery.







With all that said, I think Naeshaun Montgomery will choose an in-state program and commitment to the University of Florida. The Gators have heavily recruited Montgomery and are looking to sign one of the best receiver classes in college football. Florida already has two Top 200 receivers committed with Vernell Brown III and Joshua Moore.







Prediction: Florida Gators