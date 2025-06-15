ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Three-star OT Javarii Luckas Commitment Prediction

JasonHigdon

Nov 5, 2021
Three-star OT Javarii Luckas Commitment Prediction
HECTOR





Three-star offensive tackle Javarii Luckas announced on his Twitter account that he will announce his commitment on Monday, June 16th. Luckas is down to three schools. He’ll choose between the Florida Gators, USF Bulls, and West Virginia Mountaineers.



Javarii Luckas is a 6’5”, 330-pound offensive tackle out of Glades Central High School in Belle Glade, Florida. He’s rated a three-star recruit and received a 5.5 Rivals rating. During the recruiting process, Luckas received nine offers from some of the best football programs in the country. He holds offers from schools like Florida, Miami, Penn State, USF, and West Virginia.



During the recruiting process, Luckas has taken multiple unofficial visits to his top schools. He has already taken official visits and is scheduled to take a third official visit this weekend.



The University of Florida was Luckas’s first official visit. Luckas made his way to Gainesville during the May 30th weekend for the official visit. Both of Florida’s offensive line coaches, John Decoster and Rob Sale, are his primary recruiters.



After his Florida official visit, Luckas took his second official visit to West Virginia University. The Mountaineers were one of the last schools to extend an offer. West Virginia’s assistant coach, Blaine Stewart, is the primary recruiter for Luckas.



While Luckas is set to make his verbal commitment on Monday, he is still scheduled to take an official visit to the University of South Florida this weekend. This will be Luckas’s second visit to their campus. South Florida’s offensive line coach, Tyler Hudanick, is the primary recruiter for Luckas.



With all that said, I think Javarii Luckas will make his commitment to the University of Florida on Monday. Luckas was originally scheduled to make his commitment in July, but pushed up his commitment date shortly after his Florida official visit.



Prediction: Florida Gators
 
