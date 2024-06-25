Rivals Five - Star Quick Notes (6/24)

As you all know, I arrived in Jacksonville today for the Rivals Five-Star and was with the entire Rivals crew, which was nice to meet all those guys, FSU, UGA guys, etc...Regional guys, as well as National guys. I learned some things today, which was great. Kids arrive tomorrow, and we will be swamped interviewing them from about 10 - to 4—two quick notes. I think we will have a player announce for the Gators while here. I will find out more about that tomorrow when this player arrives. Second, I need to take Carter out of our RedZone. He is set to announce on July 18, so there is no rush to remove him, but I am leaning in that direction right now.