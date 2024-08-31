Miami at Florida: Raw & Unedited Instant Analysis







FIRST QUARTER:







Miami wins the toss and elects to play defense first which I am glad because I want the ball and 7 to start the game..







First Series for the Gators:



First play get the ball to playmakers in space, E. Wilson glad to see it. Also, Graham slide my friend smart move cant afford to have him get hurt. After one first down the Gators forced to punt not able to pick up a third and short on the quick little end around to E Wilson.







GATORS DEFENSE FIRST SERIES:



OL pushes the DL back for about 6 or 7 yards on first down up the middle. Canes going with Tempo. Another run and a first down by Miami. Grayson Howard with a great tackle and play. Big tall fast AND athletic. 2nd and 8 from the 28. Keeper easy first down for Cam Ward. 1st and 10 from the Miami 40. Run for about 4 when it seemed like nothing was there. 2nd and 6 – under ten to play in the first. Another first down for miami at the UF 44 yard line and first down. Ward breaks the pocket for easy scramble as Wingo gets out of position and down to the UF 20. 3rd and 10 huge play for the D and great coverage and pressure nothing open so they hold but there is a flag at the 33 yard line and roughing the passer by Justus Boone killer flag..That is the first big mistake of the game for the Gators now 1st and goal for the Canes at the 9 yard line. Run by Martinez and no gain tackle by Caleb Banks. 2nd and Goal – wide open TD Miami. By a guy who is playing in his 9th YEAR, what? Game could not have started worse for the Gators who get only one first down punt and Miami goes 11 plays for a TD





Gators Second Offensive Series:





First two plays to Dike and Badger Gators out to the UM 42 but face a 3rd and 7 and on a check down to M Johnson no gain and punt time again for the UF Offense. Gators punt the ball down to the Miami 3 yard line







Miami second series starts at the Miami 4 yard line and they are able to move out and get a first down to the Miami 14 yard line. D needs a quick stop to give the O field possession in Miami territory. 1st and 10 for the Canes – quick pass no gain as Kam James makes the tackle down the line. 2nd and 9 – and a PICK by Shemar James!!!!!!



Florida Ball in Great Field Position for their Third series of the first quarter after the huge interception by Shemar James. Gators MUST drop 7 right now and get this thing evened back up. Great pressure by K James No 24 to force Ward into making a bad pass across his body.







1st and 10 Gators at the Miami 35 with 2 minutes left in the first quick pass to E Wilson no gain. Or shot gain of 3 so 2nd and 7 – Gators to the line moving fast – Run tucks runs and gets the first down the left side just opened up for Mertz, first 9 plays for the O 47 yards….1st and 10 from the Miami23 yard line – MJ for a run to the left side and zero room to run no gain, 2nd and 10 and under one minute to play of the first quarter. K Jackson and the DB got locked up a bit no call and brings up a huge 3rd and 10 – 29 seconds in the first left – looking for Arliss and incomplete so FG time for the Gators and the Miam D holds and does their job holding UF to a FG attempt - Good and Miami 7, Florida 3





Miami 7, Florida 3



19 seconds left in the first quarter, Miami ball at the Miami 25 yard line. Ward handoff and Martinez gets about 7 yards to end the first quarter.



Back to back first downs by the Canes, the first a run for 17 then pass for about 12 down to the Florida 40 – another big pass to No 7 for the Canes down to the Florida 22 yard line marching down the field under control with the run and pass for the Canes. 1st and 10 – Another pass for a first down inside the UF ten yard line first and goal. Quick pass gain of three and now 2nd and 7 for the Canes with the D needing to answer and hold to a FG – run up the middle for about two yards or so ball out but play was ruled down. You cant review that but DJ Douglas took the ball out of his hands…3rd and four and great play by Grayson Howard again to save a TD! Love that guy on this team Canes now up 10-3 early in the 2nd QT





9:53 2nd QT Florida Ball at the UF 25-yard line and the Gators call Timeout off a dead ball kickoff – Great first down run my MJ for 13 yards and the OL. Mertz looking for Badger and PI on the Canes by D. Porter JR 15 more yards for the Gators. 1st and 10 UF at the Miami 45 yard line. About 9 to play in the first half – Gators need 7 – Pitch to MJ and BIG hit by MJ and the Miami LB huge hit by each guy. 2nd and 5 – Looking for Badger just out of his reach and lots of man coverage by Miami and I love UF is going down the field a little bit early just have not hit on any yet. HUGE 3rd and 5 – Webb in at RB – Run for gain of about the LOS and 4th down UF call it 4th and 5 and O stays on the field – I love this decision – Timeout by Miami





Miami Ball 1st and 10 – from the Miami 42 yard line – bad pass to Isaiah Horton and another flag is down this time it is on UF another roughing the passer on DJ Douglas and that is a mental mistake by a 5th year senior – that is bad. 1st and 10 at the Florida side of the field 43 yard line. HUGE play wide open down the middle of the field to the UF10 or so – 1st and 10 after the 30 yard play longest of the day for the Canes. Easy run around the left side for Miami and the 17-3 edge.





17-3 Miami still in the first half with 6:41 to play Florida ball at the UF 25 yard line – DJ Lagway needs to get in this game for a few first half reps. HERE Is Baugh – in the game and TO by the Canes. Ball deflected so 2nd and 10 – Quick inside pass to Wilson to the 32 yard line. Another 3rd down this time 3rd and 3 for UF – 0-5 on 3rd down so far today – incomplete pass looking for K Jackson so punt time again.



Miami ball up 17-3 and the D needing to force a punt cant fall behind anymore – 5:47 to go and Miami gets the ball to start the second half. Pass for about five and a second and five and run for about 4 yards so 3rd and 1 – Nice play by Searcy and stop by the D! Great tackle out in space….





4th and 1 Miami punting with 3:43 to go in the first half and a nice return by Dike to the UF 29 yard line needing to get some points here….1st and 10 and WOW MJ goes 70 yards for the TD!!!!!!!!!





3:21 to play 17-10 Miami, Canes ball at the Miami 25 yard line. D needs to step up no points right now!!! Run for about 6 or so yards. 2nd and 4 – gain of about 3 and a 3rd and 1 now but a two minute timeout now – run for about two and a first down. At the Miami 37 yard line – Miami going slow – pass for about 7 and under 90 seconds to play nice tackle by S Denson in space to keep him on the field forcing Miami to use a TO. 2nd and 2 now run for a first down. Ball at the 48 of Miami – under one minute and wide open down middle of the field to the UF 25 yard line with 50 seconds to go – into the endzone and great coverage incomplete –JaKeem Jackson…..wide open TD….



End of the First Half – Miami 24, Florida 10 and Canes get the ball to start the Second Half



START OF THE SECOND HALF







Miami up 24-10 1st and 10 at the Miami 25 yard line – UF must get stop – run no gain by Grayson Howard. He NEEDS to be on the field at all times fyi. UF 145 yards at the half and Canes had 280. Miami gets a HUGE gain Restrepo down to the UF27 -Canes about to score again. 1st and Goal Miami at the UF 3 or so after a big pick up by Fletcher actually down to the 7 and that is the 6th play over 20 yards for the Canes down to the one yard line. 2nd and Goal from the one. And after they review that it will be a TD. 31-10 Miami. Ruled down so 2nd and G from the one yard line and now Miami runs it in for the TD...up and over...





1st series for UF of the second half and Mertz with a nice play down the field for a first down to K. Jackson out to the UF 43. Bad snap and UF goes back 7 yards. 2nd and 17 for the Gators with 11 minutes to play in the 3rd – 3rd and 13…0-6 on the day so far – Sacked. Punt time for the Gators





1st down Miami and another play over 20-yards on the RPO-all the way to the Miami 37 -Fletcher for a run of about 7. 2nd and 3 – another run out past midfield and another first down. 400 total yards already for Maimi and UF has 152. 23 minutes for Miami and 13 for UF TOP. Deep ball and GREAT play by Jordan Castell knocking it away at the last second…..2nd and 10 – fumble…….DJ Douglas on the cover down to the Miami 30 yard line but might come back as incomplete pass. Looked like it was incomplete…Incredible play from Ward, 22nd first down of the day perfect pass for 27 yards. After a incomplete pass….2nd and 10 from the UF 22. UF has 8 first downs and Miami 22 right now with 7 to play in the 3rd QT – Shemar James TFL and 3rd and about 11 from the UF 25 lets see if UF can get pressure or a sack right here……TD Miami. 38-10





Gators down 38-10 flag down and looks like PI on Miami. 1st and 10 UF down four TDs from the UF 39 – Wilson inside tunnel screen for about 7 or so. 2nd and 4 call it – MJ for a n ice run for a first down. 1st and 10 Gators and Arlis gets abused and Mertz paid the price and a sack. 2nd and 17 after the third sack of the day for the Canes – Run for a loss of five. 3rd and 22 now – Barber and Arlis missed blocks – 3rd and 20 – Badger for about 12 and now UF is 0-7 on 3rd downs today and 4th and 8 and Gators going for it --- Nice first down play to Badger NFL throw out throw all the way across the field timing route. 1st and 10 from the Miami 33 – incomplete..Waites getting killed at RT and keeper for Mertz and first down run by Graham to the Miami 20 or so 1st and 10 – MG lost two more that run going to the left side of the OL – 2nd and 12 – Picked off and the Washington transfer takes it back all the way to the Florida 28 – Most points Florida has allowed in a home opener in 117 years. 2nd and 10 after a run of no gain. Start of the 4th QT and 2nd and 10 for the Canes from the UF 28 ---trick play and Miami misses a guy wide open for a TD – 3rd and 10 – incomplete, FG missed UF ball down 28 in th e4th and here comes DJ Lagway..







DJ Lagway in the Game – Webb carry for two yards. 2nd and 8 – DJ keeper and TFL for about 5 you have to hand that ball off BUT that will come with experience for DJ. 3rd and 12 ---Incomplete





38-10 Miami in the 4th QT with the Ball at the Miami 25 yard line – pass for about three or four yards. Under 13 to play 2nd and 7 – Jordan Lyles for about a yard so 3rd and 6 or so – Sack. Punt time for Miami. Good field position coming up for DJ Lagway and the Gators





Here comes DJ Lagway and the Gators from the Florida – UF 42 yard line with a nice slant pass to Tre Wilson for his first completion. 1st and 10 Gators – Again, slant to Tre on the other side for another first down great throws back to back for DJ Lagway. At the Miami 30 – run from MJ for about two yards…2nd and 8 – and toss sweep to J. Jackson for another first down. From the Miami 18 incomplete…J Jackson lost about 3 yards or so and now a 3rd and12 –DJ tucks and runs and first and goal at the Miami 5 – 1st and 10 – three yard pass to Arlis 2nd and Goal – and this drive is the best of the day so far vs the Miami first team defense…..TD T Webb and 38-17, Great drive by the TRFR DJ Lagway - 9 play drive started off by two great slant passes from Lagway to E Wilson



Florida with the onsides kick Miami recovers so Canes ball at the UF 45 – Run for about 3-4 yards. About 6 minutes to play – another big pass play by Ward as he scrambles around all the way down to the UF 13 yard line 1st and 10 – Pyburn held the edge turned the play back inside good play by Jack….but the back did not want to go out of bounds either…..2nd and 9 – run for about 3 or so up the middle. 3rd down and about 5 they say – incomplete pass nice coverage by Moten and FG time by the Canes…41-17 Miami with about 4 minutes to play….





DJ Lagway back out for the Gators with four minutes left in the game lets open it up a bit and see what he can do…from the UF 35 after a nice return by J Baugh. Pitch to Baugh for about 6 or 7 and DJ and J Baugh that is THE Future of Florida football….2nd and 4 – DJ keeper for about 7 and a first down at the 50 – hit as he was thrown and picked off while the Miami DB was on the ground on his back….



2:45 to go and 41-17 Miami and run for about three yards at the Miami 45 and then another run for about three yards. 3rd and about 3 TO for two minutes to play. Canes with a pass for another huge gain on the pass play down to the UF 15 yard line 1st down and ten Miami. Canes have over 500 yards of offense today…UF has 261 on the day. And that will do it. Canes 41 Gators 17.