Parker Valby Named a Bowerman Semifinalist

Valby is the sixth woman in Florida Gator history to be named a Bowerman Semifinalist.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - After seven appearances on the Bowerman Watchlist, Parker Valby is a semifinalist for the most prestigious award in Track & Field. As announced by the USTFCCCA on Tuesday afternoon, Valby will be one of ten semifinalists for the award.





Valby becomes the sixth woman in University of Florida history to be named a Bowerman Semifinalist since the award's induction in 2009. Other semifinalists from UF include:





Jasmine Moore (2022, 2023)



Anna Hall (2022)



Yanis Devid (2019)



Kyra Jefferson (2017)



Mariam Kevkhishvili (2010)





The redshirt junior from Tampa, Florida totaled four NCAA Individual Championships, three collegiate records, four University of Florida school records, four USTFCCCA First Team All-American honors and three SEC Individual Championships during her 2024 campaign.





The finalists for the award will be made public on Monday, June 24. Ultimately, the winner is chosen by The Bowerman Voters who consist of national and regional media personnel, track & field statisticians, NCAA collegiate administrators, past winners, and Presidents of affiliated organizations.





ABOUT THE BOWERMAN

The Bowerman is bestowed to collegiate track & field's top male and female athlete for the year. The Bowerman Advisory Board, The Bowerman Voters, are instructed to consider performances inclusively from the collegiate indoor track & field and outdoor track & field seasons only. Cross Country results are not within consideration.





Members of The Bowerman Advisory Board, who have produced watch lists throughout the season, devise these lists of semifinalist by providing a rank-ordered list of 10 athletes who they believe had the most outstanding season. The list of semifinalists represents the group's consensus.





PARKER VALBY 2024 RESUME



* 2024 USTFCCCA NCAA Div. I National Outdoor Track & Field Women's Track Athlete of the Year



* 2024 USTFCCCA NCAA Div. I National Indoor Track & Field Women's Track Athlete of the Year



* 4x NCAA Individual Champion



* 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field 10,000m Champion



* 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field 5,000m Champion



* 2024 NCAA Indoor Track & Field 5,000m Champion



* 2024 NCAA Indoor Track & Field 3,000m Champion



* 3x Collegiate Record Holder



* Indoor 5,000m: 14.52.79 at 2024 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships



* Outdoor 5,000m: 14:52.18 at 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships



* Outdoor 10,000m: 30:50.43 at 2024 Bryan Clay Invitational



* 4x USTFCCCA First Team All-American



* 2024 Indoor First Team All-American (3,000m)



* 2024 Indoor First Team All-American (5,000m)



* 2024 Outdoor First Team All-American (5,000m)



* 2024 Outdoor First Team All-American (10,000m)



* 3x SEC Individual Champion



* 2024 SEC Outdoor Track & Field 5,000m Champion



* 2024 SEC Indoor Track & Field 3,000m Champion



* 2024 SEC Indoor Track & Field DMR Champion



* 2x All-SEC First Team Honoree



* 4x University of Florida School Records



* Indoor 3,000m



* Indoor 5,000m



* Outdoor 5,000m



* Outdoor 10,000m



* Appeared on all 7 Bowerman Watchlists





THE BOWERMAN 2024 - WOMEN'S SEMIFINALISTS



Jasmine Jones, Southern California (Sprints/Hurdles)



Doris Lemngole, Alabama (Distance)



McKenzie Long, Ole Miss (Sprints)



Rhema Otabor, Nebraska (Javelin)



Nickisha Pryce, Arkansas (Sprints)



Maia Ramsden, Harvard (Mid-Distance/Distance)



Jaida Ross, Oregon (Throws)



Ackelia Smith, Texas (Jumps)



Parker Valby, Florida (Distance)



Juliette Whittaker, Stanford (Mid-Distance)