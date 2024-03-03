No. 13 Gators Fall to Wolverines on Final Day of Judi Garman

Florida closed out its stay at the Judi Garman Classic with a loss to Michigan and concluded the weekend with a 4-1 record.



FULLERTON, Calif. - The 13th-ranked Florida softball team suffered its third loss of the season after it fell, 10-2 (5 innings), to Michigan in its final game at the Judi Garman Classic at Anderson Family Field.



The Gators (19-2) entered the contest against the Wolverines (10-10) having outscored its prior four opponents 37-0, but UM took advantage of a pair of opportunities in the first and the third innings to take a 10-0 lead that wasn't able to be overcome.



In the first frame of action, Michigan was able to string together back-to-back single to put runners on base to lead off the inning, before freshman right-handed starting pitcher Ava Brown (8-1) was able to secure an infield fly out for the first out.



The Wolverines then scored four runs on a pair of hits, a throwing error and took home after catcher Jocelyn Erickson was able to throw out her first baserunner of the game trying to steal second base.



Down 4-0 heading to the top of the second inning, the Gators attempted a rally as Reagan Walsh and Baylee Goddard notched back-to-back singles to lead off the frame. Michigan starter Erin Hoehn (5-2) was able to escape the jam as her defense robbed a pair of hits on two well struck balls by Brown and Katie Kistler.



Florida nearly cut the deficit down by two runs in the top of the third inning. Korbe Otis produced a two-out infield single to third and Erickson drove the 2-2 offering to right center field in the next at-bat, which just inches away from a home run as the ball hit the top of the padding and bounced back into play for a single. Hoen escaped the jam without any damage as she capped the frame with a strikeout.



Michigan responded with a six -run frame to open the bottom of the third go and ahead 10-0 via a string of four-consecutive singles that found open grass and a leadoff walk. With the bases Hoen helped her cause with a bases clearing double to left center. Michigan plated one more run in the inning on an RBI infield single.



The Gators offense continued to battle and put pressure on Michigan's defense. Baylee Goddard led the top of the fourth with a hit-by-pitch and Katie Kistler ripped a two-out single through the right side to put runners on first and second. Kendra Falby nearly found a gap in the infield as she sent a ground ball between third and short, but a nice play by the shortstop allowed UM to escape the inning.



Florida broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning to cut the lead down to 10-2. Otis drew a one-out walk, which was followed up by a two-out single up the middle by Walsh that put runners on the corners. Goddard drove home Otis in the next at-bat via an RBI single to short that scored Otis, while an overthrow allowed both pinch-runner Mia Williams and Goddard to advance to second and third. Williams scored on a fielding error in the next at-bat to close out the scoring.



Next up for the Gators is SEC Opening Weekend with a three-game series at No. 10 Alabama this upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Tuscaloosa.