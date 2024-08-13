Another Football Note (8/13/24)



For all the football enthusiasts out there, it's crucial to remember that forming opinions about a team's performance should be based on personal observation. No offense to anyone, but unless you've witnessed every practice with your own eyes, it's challenging to accurately gauge the team's current state or predict their performance this season.



I am sharing another note from someone who got back to me today. The RBs are looking real good and I mean all of them. Keep in mind this is without starting RB Montrell Johnson. When he is back, this unit is going to be VERY deep with guys who can play. I am going with this group as the most improved unit on the team in 2024. Notice what I said in the opening paragraph - this is a "Prediction," a forecast, not something carved in stone.



I was also told one of the most improved units on the team has been the play of the WR group which was great to hear. There is a catch-22 clearly because if the D does well and wins the day, most will think the O stinks or vice versa. I have always believed that, at this time of year, the D will be ahead of the O, which is the case with the state of Florida's program. On Saturday, the offense got the better of the defense.