New Story LIVE GAMEDAY THREAD: Central Florida at Florida

Nov 5, 2021
LIVE GAMEDAY THREAD: Central Florida at Florida

The kickoff is set for around 7:45 PM this evening, and I will be in chat and ready to go around 7:30 PM. See you all then! Go, Gators. There is no way on this planet I see UCF winning in The Swamp tonight after watching them last week. However, Vegas tells me they are a 2.5 favorite tonight, which is concerning. This will be the thread for ALL things UCF/Florida-related for the day.

Anything posted in the actual Chat Room WILL post automatically into the boards - same goes for any post made in this thread. We will see it IN the chat room. It is much easier to come into Chat during the game vs posting in the boards - Do not be scared. :p

CHAT ROOM LINK

I will open chat at 7:30PM
 
