LIVE GAME THREAD: JUDI GARMAN CLASSIC: Game 5 vs. Michigan: March 2, 2024: 12:30 PM

season. From here on out, there will be very few "easy" games, very few "run rule games" and generally there will not be a lot of high scoring games. From here on out, starting with this tournament and followed by a 24 game SEC slate we will be tested all the way. I really believe our pitching staff is the "real thing" and they will hold their own. Our young hitters will be strongly tested and some may decide they cannot do what is necessary and may drop out. BUT, I believe we are ready and this first tournament should give us a good feel.. This JMO of course and some will differ.

2/29, Thursday 8:00 pm Cal State - Fullerton. 10:30, same evening, Long Beach State.

3/1 Friday 5:30 pm UCLA. 8:00 pm, same evening, DePaul University.

3/2 Saturday our final game, 12:30 pm, Michigan, one of our only losses. They are toast.

Hopefully I will have the lineup Thursday by 7:45 pm.

Good luck Gators, make us all believers....jim
 
