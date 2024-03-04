LIVE GAME THREAD: Florida & Alabama 🥎 Game Three March 11

jimbo1313R
Saturday, March 9th through Monday March 11, 2024. This will be a home series for Alabama, location, Tuscaloosa, AL.
Game 1, Saturday March 9, 3:00 pm
Game 2, Sunday March 10, 6:00 pm
Game 3, Monday March 11, 7:00 pm
Alabama comes into the game with 1 loss to our 3
I will have lineup 15 minutes prior to each game, God willing and the creek don't rise.....jim
