LIVE GAME THREAD - Florida & Kentucky Game Three (Softball) 12PM

The games will be played in the friendly confines of KSP Stadium in beautiful Gainesville, Fla.



March 22, Friday 6:00pm

March 23 Saturday 3:00pm

March 24 Sunday 12:00pm.





The following weekend we play a 3 game SEC Series against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. Dates March 28 through March 30, 2024. There are no mid week games scheduled at present in between the two SEC series.....jim