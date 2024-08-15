Stop the whining about the right side of the OL, it’s BS media who get to watch the first 15 min of practice and terrible fans who watch none of the practice. RB may be the most complete room on the team, Daniels is electric, Baugh is a tank. WR room is really deep- Dike is very good, Tre is Tre, Badger makes contested catches, K Jack is a stud and Burke is having his best offseason. TE- very steady but we have a stud in the making, Amir can flat out go get the ball. The DL is very impressive, particularly the edge guys (it’s legitimately an assembly line of 6’4-6’7 guys).. they are explosive. TJ and Gumbs have real get off and LJ is a freak. Cam can’t be blocked when he decides to go, Caleb and Dez are moving really well and they are all striking blocks. Jamari was in good spirits, he said he will be back. LB- Shemar and Pup are dang good and we may have the best 2 freshman in the country. DBs- so much depth, you could make an argument that 8 guys could should start.



Highlights- Baugh run over Josiah. Asa knocked the shit out of KD. Cam Jackson made Fletcher do a damn backflip. DJ made a throw to Tank that you can’t teach humans to do. Jordan separated Burke from the ball on a deep route. Graham hit Mizell on one of the prettiest deep post that you will see. Damion George pulled from RG around the RT and blasted Shemar. LJ made a swim move around Knijeah that had him in DJs face in less than 2 seconds (Mike P said Jevon wasn’t this good as a freshman).