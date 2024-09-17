Johnny Yu: Well, you see, Leroy, uh...you know how you're always teaching us to master "the art of fighting without fighting"?

[ Leroy nods ]

] Johnny Yu: Well, I did you one better. I mastered "the art of fighting... without knowing how to fight".

For today's lesson, I want to start with a great quote from the 1985 Classic "The Last Dragon" with Bruce LeRoy - not to be confused with Bruce Lee!Why is this relevant today for the board? Simple: A lot of what people are writing is so far from the truth that it is insane. The tough part of being in this industry is that many people can write, do, and say whatever they want, and there is no way to fact-check any of it unless you want to have a short career making mortal enemies at every turn. I have no interest in the he said, she said part of this, but I understand rumors run wild when left unchecked.I have a Fact/Fiction coming out later today with John Garcia. The question was challenging, to say the least: Will Billy Napier be the Florida Head Coach when the Tennessee game comes around? I have a great friend (not a source) but a great friend who is as close to this situation/decision-making process as anyone on Earth. When there is blood in the water, the sharks come out with rumors and innuendo from every possible angle, and that is what we see right now.I am still determining how many cliches I can develop today, but here goes nothing.Blood in the WaterSharks are CirclingHouse of CardsChange is inevitable. Growth is optionalWhere there is smoke, there is fireGoing Down Like a Lead BalloonYou get the point I am trying to make. All of you are very smart, so it is easy to see what's to come. These things take time—they don't happen overnight. I want to assure you that the right people will make the fundamental decisions about the future of Florida Football. The very few, and I mean very few, who are making the decisions moving forward - are not people you would be disappointed in because of some past track record involving recent hires. People are making it sound like Florida has some committee comprised of 56 people making the decision, and that is not the case.Sorry about starting you off with the Last Dragon reference, but you all know I am a big movie guy! What is the best part of movies, you ask? I would probably go with the Easter Eggs. Hidden treasures are buried within the cinematic landscape, waiting to be unearthed by the keenest observers. If you take only one thing away from this, please let it be this - have patience.