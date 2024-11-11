ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Impressive Goup Heading to The Swamp this Weekend + Official Visitors

Big Weekend for Recruits: LSU @ Florida​


Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are working hard on the recruiting trail as they will host roughly 100 high school football recruits this weekend and welcome in Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

Florida will have three official visitors & a fourth is more than likely. I have heard back from about 20 recruits in the last 24-hours or so telling me they will be at the Swamp this weekend. I will put more guys out there later tonight/Tuesday....The Gators will host recruits from the 2025, 26, 27, and 28 classes for the 3:30 PM Showdown on ABC. Florida will host a bunch of guys committed to UF, players from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Louisiana. They will also have roughly double-digit players that have announced for other teams in town this weekend.

Official Visitors for November 11/15/2024​


Daniel Pierre Louis

Offensive Guard •6'5" | 314 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Seminole Ridge | Loxahatchee, FL
Florida State Verbal

Stephon Shivers

Defensive Tackle •6'5" | 366 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Brentwood Academy | Brentwood, TN

Joseph Mbatchou

Strongside Defensive End •6'6" | 285 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Grayson | Loganville, GA
A few Current Gators will be in Town:

 
