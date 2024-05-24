Heisman's 2025 Wishlist Recruiting Class

Heisman Gator 1
Bull Gator
Gold Member
-
- May 26, 2018
-
- 6,589
-
- 61,305
-
- 113
My personal wish list for this class...20 commits total, This is not my mock just a WISH list for this class.....thoughts???
Qb- Tramell Jones Jr.
RB- Waltez Clark, Ousmane Kromah (OOS)
WR- Dallas Wilson, VBIII, Joshua Moore
TE- Hollis Davidson (OOS)
OL- Solomon Thomas, Ziyare Addison, Micah Debose (OOS)
DL- Javion Hilson, Jalen Wiggins, Jerimiah McCloud, Myron Charles, Malik Autry (OOS)
LB- Nate Boateng
DB- DJ Pickett, Ben Hanks Jr., Drake Stubbs, Bryce Fitzgerald
Qb- Tramell Jones Jr.
RB- Waltez Clark, Ousmane Kromah (OOS)
WR- Dallas Wilson, VBIII, Joshua Moore
TE- Hollis Davidson (OOS)
OL- Solomon Thomas, Ziyare Addison, Micah Debose (OOS)
DL- Javion Hilson, Jalen Wiggins, Jerimiah McCloud, Myron Charles, Malik Autry (OOS)
LB- Nate Boateng
DB- DJ Pickett, Ben Hanks Jr., Drake Stubbs, Bryce Fitzgerald