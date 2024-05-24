ADVERTISEMENT

Heisman's 2025 Wishlist Recruiting Class

Heisman Gator 1

Heisman Gator 1

Bull Gator
Gold Member
May 26, 2018
6,589
61,305
113
Tallahassee, FL
My personal wish list for this class...20 commits total, This is not my mock just a WISH list for this class.....thoughts???

Qb- Tramell Jones Jr.
RB- Waltez Clark, Ousmane Kromah (OOS)
WR- Dallas Wilson, VBIII, Joshua Moore
TE- Hollis Davidson (OOS)
OL- Solomon Thomas, Ziyare Addison, Micah Debose (OOS)
DL- Javion Hilson, Jalen Wiggins, Jerimiah McCloud, Myron Charles, Malik Autry (OOS)
LB- Nate Boateng
DB- DJ Pickett, Ben Hanks Jr., Drake Stubbs, Bryce Fitzgerald
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: JerseyGator3669, Gator-B, DDgator and 14 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Heisman Gator 1

All Florida Recruiting team....:)

Replies
76
Views
4K
The Swamp
HeartpumpOB
HeartpumpOB
Heisman Gator 1

DL recruiting is heating up...

Replies
13
Views
2K
The Swamp
ftball0129
ftball0129
Gator-B

2025 Cycle Top 100 in Florida

Replies
3
Views
637
The Swamp
Gator-B
Gator-B
JasonHigdon

Visitor List: Tennessee Week THURSDAY UPDATE

Replies
65
Views
6K
The Swamp
Latsko
L
JasonHigdon
  • Sticky

2025 RedZone & Most Likely List: New RedZone Member 5-16-2024

Replies
863
Views
117K
The Swamp
jdub822
jdub822
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today