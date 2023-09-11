Visitor List: Tennessee Week THURSDAY UPDATE

JasonHigdon
If you happen to be in The Swamp this weekend you might find the following recruits at the game:
Current Commits (2024)
Fletcher Westphal
Myles Graham
Adarius Hayes
Xavier Filsaime
Izaiah Williams
DJ Lagway
Kendall Jackson
Kahnen Daniels
Jamonta Waller
Teddy Foster
Wardell Mack
Jerrae Hawkins
Josiah Davis
Nasir Johnson
2024 Recruits:
Martreece Dillard
Kamron Mikell
Favour Edwin
Zavier Mincey
LJ McCray
Mark Faircloth
Names to Know in 2025:
Elijah Melendez
Kayden Strayhorn
Micah Jones
Ousmane Kromah
Isaiah Gibson
Tylon Lee is coming with a teammate and their family
Jalen Wiggins is bringing his parents
Naeshaun Montgomery
Dallas Wilson (Oregon Verbal)
Tramell Jones (FSU Verbal)
Jalen Mickens
Antwann Hill
Samari Reed
Gerrick Gordon
Juan Gaston
Solomon Thomas
Ty Jackson
Amaree Williams
Nathaniel Owusu Boateng
Ryan Montgomery with his dad
Koby Howard is bringing his mom and dad
Santonyo Isaac
Waltez Clark
DJ Pickett
Donovan Olugbode
Justin Baker
Brandon Brown
Jayvan Boggs is bringing his dad with him this weekend
Jett White
Kaylib Singleton
Vernell Brown III
Alex Pane
Javion Hilson
Hylton Stubbs
Dallas Golden
Malik Autry (Auburn Verbal) is bringing his father, mother, and sister: McCarthy, Rachel, and Gabby
Cortez Mills is bringing two of his cousins, Darriel and Kemari
Tyler Miller is bringing his mother and father
Chris McCorkle
Kayden Strayhorn
Peyton Joseph excited about seeing where Napier is taking this program & touring the campus more
Myron Charles
Dylan Frechette
Ziyare Addison mom and dad
TJ Alford is bringing his dad and his sister
Class of 2026:
Bryce Perry Wright
Benjamin Corhei
Noah Grubbs
Xavier Lherisse
Breck Kolojay
Javar Bowden
Dia Bell
Kaiden Hall is coming with his dad and cousin
Chancellor Barclay
Jaelen Waters
Devin Jackson
Jabari Brady
Class of 2027:
Landen Holley
