Grant Holloway Sets New World Record; Eight Former Gators Take Part in USATF Indoor Championships

Pjai Austin, Talitha Diggs, Grant Holloway, Taylor Manson, Jasmine Moore, Jacory Patterson, Corvell Todd and Ryan Willie all made appearances in the weekend competition.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Former University of Florida Track & Field athletes participated in USATF Indoor Championships on Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 in Albuquerque, NM. The weekend's action was headlined by Grant Holloway who topped his own world record in the Men's 60m Hurdles. Jacory Patterson, Talitha Diggs and Jasmine Moore also made a statement as they earned four runner-up finishes in the two days of action. Outlined below are the results from all participating athletes.

Men's 60m - Pjai Austin

With a second-place finish in his qualifying heat, Pjai Austin was able to advance to the men's 60m finals with a time of 6.60. In said finals, Austin finished seventh, crossing the finish line in a season best time of 6.58.



Men's 60m H - Grant Holloway

Holloway reset his own world record in the 60m Hurdles with a time of 7.27 in the qualifying round of the event. No other athlete in Track & Field history has ever notched a time under 7.30, Holloway has now done it twice: once in 2021 and now in 2024. Despite qualifying for the finals, Holloway opted out of participating with a strong time already in the books.



Men's 400m - Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie

After taking home the top qualifying time in the 400m prelims with a mark of 45.51, Patterson backed up his performance on Friday with a silver medal finish in the finals.



Ryan Willie logged a time of 47.47 in the qualifying round, placing him 12th.



Women's 400m - Talitha Diggs, Taylor Manson

Diggs, much like Patterson, secured an automatic bid to the women's 400m finals courtesy of a first place finish in her heat and second overall finish in the opening round. She also claimed a silver medal in the event, crossing the finish line in 51.23.



Taylor Manson placed ninth in the qualifying round behind a time of 53.37.



Women's Long Jump - Jasmine Moore

Seven-time NCAA Champion Jasmine Moore, placed second in the long jump with her best mark of 6.93m (22'9") coming on her fifth attempt. This mark stands as a season best for Moore.



Women's Triple Jump - Jasmine Moore

Moore took advantage of another strong fifth jump as her mark of 14.43m (47'4.25") in said attempt earned her yet another second place finish, this time int the triple jump. This stood as the second season best for Moore at the meet.



Men's High Jump - Corvell Todd

Todd finished sixth in the high jump recording a season best leap of 2.22m/7'3.25" on his final attempt at the height.



Friday, February 16



Event



Place. Athlete - Time/Mark | Notes



60m H Qualifying (M)



1. Grant Holloway - 7.27 (Q) | World Record, National Record, Facility Record



400m Qualifying (M)



1. Jacory Patterson - 45.51 (Q)

12. Ryan Willie - 47.47



400m Qualifying (W)



2. Talitha Diggs - 51.93 (Q)

9. Taylor Manson - 53.37



Long Jump Finals (W)



2. Jasmine Moore - 6.93m (22'9") | Season Best



High Jump Finals (M)



6. Corvell Todd - 2.22m (7'3.25") | Season Best





Saturday, February 17



Event



Place. Athlete - Time/Mark | Notes



60m Qualifying (M)



7. Pjai Austin - 6.60 (Q)



60m Finals (M)



7. Pjai Austin - 6.58 | Season Best



400m Finals (M)



2. Jacory Patterson - 45.48



400m Finals (W)



2. Talitha Diggs - 51.23



Triple Jump (W)



2. Jasmine Moore - 14.43m (47'4.25") | Season Best