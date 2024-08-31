Both the Men's and Women's teams secured second-place finishes in the UCF Invite to open the 2024 Cross Country schedule.



ORLANDO, Fla. - The Gators opened the 2024 Cross Country campaign with a strong showing at the UCF Invite. The Men (5k race) took a second-place team finish with 50 points, and the Women (5k race) also placed second with 51 points to start the season off right.



Breanna Stuart was Florida's top finisher in the women's race, claiming third with a 18:17.9 time. Freshman Ashley Fitzgerald broke into the top-10 in her collegiate debut, securing an 18:17.9 time.

Ashley Klingenberg, Christiana Coleman, and Kate Drummond rounded out Florida's scoring.



The Men's race saw Emerson Miller score eight team points with his 11th place finish and 15:30.0 time. All five of the Gators' scorers cracked the top-20 finishers, as Michael Fiore (12th), Alejandro Pena (16th), Riley Novak (17) and Aidan Villasuso (18) secured a second-place team finish.



The Gators' next race is set for September 27 when the Gators travel to Colombia Missouri for the Gans Creek Classic.



UCF Invite - Complete Results

Men - 2nd (50 points)



Women - 2nd (51 points)



Place



Name



Time



Place (score)



Name



Time



11 (8)



Emerson Miller



15:30.0



3 (3)



Breanna Stuart



18:17.9



12 (9)



Michael Fiore



15:34.5



9 (8)



Ashley Fitzgerald



18:34.0



16 (10)



Alejandro Pena



15:41.4



15 (11)



Ashley Klingenberg



18:55.7



17 (11)



Riley Novak



15:44.4



19 (14)



Christiana Coleman



19:02.6



18 (12)



Aidan Villasuso



15:47.0



20 (15)



Kate Drummond



19:02.7



25 (17*)



Gavin Nelson



15:52.7



28 (20*)



Lindsey Kiehl



19:20.0



27 (19*)



Alec Miller



16:02.3



31 (22*)



Avery Fronrath



19:30.3



28



Orlando Cicilioni



16:05.9



40



Ava Wyant



20:11.1















58



Annie Loehle



21:35.1





Team Finishes

Men

FSU (15)

Florida (50)

USF (111)

Stetson (121)

Jacksonville (159)

Bethune Cookman (225)



Women

FSU (18)

Florida (51)

UCF (80)

USF (105)

Jacksonville (141)

Stetson (182)

Bethune Cookman (223)





SCORING

* Team scores are comprised of the total points accumulated by a team's first five runners. The team with the lowest score wins.

* Runners six and seven also figure into the scoring by occupying scoring positions that, while they do not count toward their team's score, prevent other teams from earning the extra points. Any runner for a team beyond its seventh is removed from the team scoring, and is not considered in any successive finishers' scoring place, noted in parentheses.