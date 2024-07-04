JasonHigdon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gators Ticket Office announced Wednesday that UF student season tickets have sold out for the 2024 season.
A limited number of single-game student tickets for select homes will be available for sale in late July. UF students can login at that time to www.FloridaGators.com/Students<http://www.floridagators.com/Students> to secure their single-game student tickets.
The sellout is the third straight year under head coach Billy Napier and fourth consecutive season overall. The Gators' home opener will take place August 31 vs. Miami at 3:30 p.m.
Florida will play back-to-back home games vs. Samford (Sept. 7) at 7 p.m. and Texas A&M (Sept. 14) at 3:30 p.m. After a week away and the first of two bye weeks, the Gators return to face in-state foe UCF (Oct. 5) in a night game at The Swamp. Homecoming is set for Oct. 19 vs. Kentucky and the Gators close out their home schedule with back-to-back home games vs LSU (Nov. 16) and Ole Miss (Nov. 23) at 12:00 PM.
Fans can now secure single-game tickets here<https://www.ticketmaster.com/ben-hi...03?camefrom=CFC_GATORS_PR_STUD-SELLOUT_ARTIST>.
2024 FLORIDA FOOTBALL HOME SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent (Game Designation)
Time (ET)
Aug. 31
Miami<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florid...lle-florida-08-31-2024/event/22006098B6372210> (The Swamp Opener)
3:30 p.m.
Sept. 7
Samford<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florid...lle-florida-09-07-2024/event/22006098B63D2216> (352 Community Day)
7 p.m.
Sept. 14
Texas A&M<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florid...lle-florida-09-14-2024/event/22006098B642221A> (Championship Reunion/Family Weekend)
3:30 p.m.
Oct. 5
UCF<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florid...lle-florida-10-05-2024/event/22006098B646221F> (UF Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day)
Night (6-8 p.m.)
Oct. 19
Kentucky<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florid...lle-florida-10-19-2024/event/22006098B64B2221> (Homecoming, UF Hall of Fame, & GatorMade Week)
Flex (3:30-8 p.m.)
Nov. 16
LSU<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florid...lle-florida-11-16-2024/event/22006098B6502223> (Saluting Those Who Serve)
Flex (3:30-8 p.m.)
Nov. 23
Ole Miss<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florid...lle-florida-11-23-2024/event/22006098B654223F> (Senior Day)
12:00 p.m.
Game Time Windows (New for 2024)
* Early: Start time between Noon - 1:00PM
* Afternoon: Start time between 3:30PM - 4:30PM
* Night: Start time between 6:00PM - 8:00PM
* Flex: Start time between 3:30PM - 8:00PM
Click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/12/15/football-single-game-tickets.aspx> for information on 2024 game designations and themes.
ADDITIONAL 2024 FLORIDA FOOTBALL TICKET OPTIONS
Fans can reserve the best seats for all seven home games with season ticket packages starting at only $480 per ticket, plus a required Booster contribution<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/1/6/football-season-tickets.aspx> based on seating area. Season ticket holders enjoy great perks such as an annual gift, priority access to Florida-Georgia game tickets, away games tickets, postseason tickets, and more. Click here<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...t=ST&camefrom=GATORS_WEB_FB24-PR-STUD-SELLOUT> to buy season tickets, or fill out this form<https://cloud.e.floridagators.com/ticket-interest-form?sport=football&product=seasontickets> to be contacted by a ticket office representative.
Fans can also secure single-game tickets here.<https://www.ticketmaster.com/ben-hi...03?camefrom=CFC_GATORS_PR_STUD-SELLOUT_ARTIST>
