#5/4 Florida Men's Basketball (15-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Texas (12-5, 1-3 SEC)

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Gainesville, Fla.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 | 4 p.m.



TV/Streaming

ESPN2 | ESPN App

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart | Analyst: Jimmy Dykes



Radio

Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD |

Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey | Producer/Engineer: Steve Egan



The Tip-Off



* Florida looks to bounce back after its first home loss of the season, which snapped 16 straight wins at the O'Connell Center for the Gators. Prior to Tuesday's one-point loss vs. Missouri, Florida defeated its first eight home opponents by an average of 29.5 points, including a 30-point win vs. then-#1 Tennessee.



* The meeting marks the first between Florida and Texas as conference foes. Six of the seven previous games came from 1989-97 when the teams squared off in nonconference play six times over nine seasons.



* Rueben Chinyelu (10.0, tied-2nd) and Alex Condon (9.5, 4th) have combined for 19.5 rebounds per game in SEC play, both ranked among the top four in the league.



* Walter Clayton Jr. has made a 3-pointer in 40 straight games, one shy of Michael Frazier II's record 41-game streak in the Florida record books.



* Though the Gators have not faced Texas in more than 27 years, Florida has competed against Texas players Tramon Mark (Arkansas), Jordan Pope (Oregon State) and Malik Presley (Vanderbilt) at their previous stops.



2024-25 at a Glance



* Alijah Martin's 18 points and Alex Condon's 12-point, 10-rebound double-double helped the Gators claim a road win at Arkansas.



* Florida earned its third all-time win vs. #1 and first in a regular season game with a 73-43 rout of top-ranked Tennessee. The Gators allowed just 12 field goals, the fewest by a #1 team in the shot clock era, while Alijah Martin led Florida with 18 points, Denzel Aberdeen added 16 off the bench, and Alex Condon posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.



* Walter Clayton Jr. matched a career high with 33 points and Alijah Martin added 26 as the Gators fell short in their SEC opener at #10 Kentucky, 106-100. Clayton knocked down six 3-pointers while Martin hit five as the Gators reached the century mark for the first time in series history.



* Florida posted an undefeated 13-0 nonconference record, and the start marked the Gators' second-best in program history along with the team's 17-0 start in 2005-06. The Gators were one of the nation's final three undefeated teams along with Oklahoma, which had its first loss the same day as UF, and Tennessee, which had its first loss vs. the Gators.



* Will Richard's 22 points vs. North Carolina included an offensive rebound and putback to break an 84-all tie in the final minute, part of UF's 8-0 run to finish off the victory. Alijah Martin added 19 points, and Alex Condon's 10 rebounds helped the Gators post a +10 advantage on the boards.



* Florida posted a dominant 83-66 neutral-site win vs. Arizona State that included a +20 rebounding margin and an Alijah Martin double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds).



* The Gators' 87 points in the SEC-ACC Challenge win vs. Virginia marked the third-most allowed by the Cavaliers over the past decade. Walter Clayton Jr. led UF with 27 points, while Alex Condon (19), Alijah Martin (16) and Denzel Aberdeen (12) all tallied double figures.



* Florida used a 27-0 run to bury Wichita State en route to the Gators' ESPN Events Invitational championship, eventually outscoring the Shockers 67-22 over a 24-minute stretch.



* Florida's +18 rebounding advantage pushed the Gators past Florida State for the fourth straight win vs. the Seminoles. Walter Clayton Jr. led the attack with 25 points, while Alijah Martin added 17.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Theresa Bragg, Kaitlyn Davies, Josie Hahn and Georgia Hoey have been voted on by their teammates to lead the Gators as captains of the 2025 Florida lacrosse team. All four players are first time captains in their collegiate career.



Theresa Bragg - Defender - Junior - Severna, Park, Md.



Bragg has started all 44 games through her first two seasons in Gainesville, totaling 40 ground balls, 25 caused, three draw controls and two assists, while being named 2024 All-AAC Second Team. The junior defender out of Severna Park, Md., posted a career high four caused turnovers on the brightest stage in the Gators NCAA Semifinal matchup against No. 1 Northwestern last May. Bragg was named No. 48 on the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Top-50 list in December.



Kaitlyn Davies - Midfielder - Junior - Wayne, N.J.



Davies has played in 41 games through two seasons, gathering 21 starts (all in 2024), compiling 39 draw controls, 19 ground balls, 10 caused turnovers, seven goals and three assists. The junior has displayed versatility, beginning her career as a midfielder, before becoming a defender in 2024 and now moving back to midfield in 2025. The Wayne, N.J. product earned IWLCA South Region Second Team honors in 2024, along with being named All-AAC Second Team and one-time AAC Defensive Player of the Week. Davies also shined on the big stage, securing a career best two caused turnovers last spring in the NCAA Semifinals against No. 1 Northwestern. Davies traveled to Hong Kong this summer to compete with the U20 USA National Team in the World Championships, where she secured a Gold Medal.



Josie Hahn - Midfielder - Senior - Catonsville, Md.



Hahn has appeared in the most games (64), scored the most goals (44), and racked up the most points (47) among all active Gators on the roster in their Division l careers. She has totaled 29 draw controls, 24 ground balls, three assists and two caused turnovers through her tenure in the orange and blue. The senior from Catonsville, Md. totaled a career high 21 goals with two hat-tricks on a .656 shot percentage in 2024. One of those hat-tricks came in the Gators first round victory over North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament, where she scored three goals on four shots. Hahn captured five multi-goal games in 2024.



Georgia Hoey - Goalkeeper - Graduate Student - Farifield, Conn.



Hoey joined the Gators in 2024 as a transfer from the University of Connecticut, where she spent three seasons as a Huskie. The Fairfield, Conn. native stepped onto the scene in 2024, when she helped Florida secure its first win of the season on the road against Maryland in an overtime thriller, where she made seven saves on a .583 save percentage. Hoey went on to spark the Gators in the cage, as she tallied an 11-0 record, posting a .477 save percentage overall and 52 saves. The graduate student was a two-time AAC Goalkeeper of the Week honoree, while appearing in 13 games.



Florida lacrosse opens up their season on Friday Feb. 7 at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Md.





Florida Swim & Dive Earns Road Sweep at Texas A&M. The Gators totaled 25 first-place finishes on Friday afternoon.



COLLEGE STATION, Tex. - The fourth ranked Florida men's and women's swimming & diving programs remain undefeated in SEC competition after taking down No. 23/21 Texas A&M on Friday afternoon at the Aggies Rec Center Natatorium.



Final Scores:

#4 UF Men: 193, #23 Texas A&M Men: 107

#4 UF Women: 179, #21 Texas A&M Women: 120



The Gators won 25 events and 55 top-three finishes, while earning 10 event sweeps. Michaela Mattes and Camyla Monroy led the way on the women's side with 18 points after earning wins in their two individual events. On the men's side, Josh Liendo and Julian Smith scored 18 individual points and were members of UF's winning 200 medley relay team, while Liendo also swam the second leg of the winning 400 free relay team.



Additionally, Florida recorded six NCAA B-Cut times in the sweep. Liendo earned two (50 free, 100 fly), while Anita Bottazzo (100 breast), Jonny Marshall (100 back), Olivia Peoples (100 fly) and Smith (100 breast) each tallied one.



Florida Men Highlights:



* Josh Liendo went a perfect four-for-four in his events (50 free, 100 fly, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay), while 10 other swimmers were part of at least one event win: Julian Smith (100 breast, 200 IM, 200 medley relay), Jonny Marshall (100 back, 200 medley relay), Alexander Painter (200 medley relay, 400 free relay), Jake Mitchell (1,000 free), Mason Laur (200 fly), Aiden Norman (200 back), Aleksas Savickas (200 breast), Eric Brown (500 free), Devin Dilger (400 free relay) and Oskar Lindholm (400 free relay).



* Liendo earned two NCAA B-cut times in his 50 free (19.29) and 100 fly (45.95), while Marshall earned on in the 100 back (47.10) and Smith recorded one in the 100 breast (53.04).



* The men grabbed the top-four spots in the 1000 free, as Jake Mitchell placed first in his event debut after touching the wall in 9:05.02. Luke Corey finished second (9:10.90), Andrew Taylor finished third (9:13.98) and Josh Parent finished fourth (9:16.04).



* Alexander Painter collected four points after swimming a 1:37.63 in the 200 free to earn second, while Oskar Lindholm finished third (1:37.74) and Paul Dardis came in fourth (1:38.22) to earn a combined five points.



* Three Gators contributed to points in the 100 back, as Jonny Marshall's B-Cut time of 47.10 led the way with nine points. Aiden Norman's 48.68 time was good for third place and three points and Caleb Maldari snagged one point after finishing in fifth with a time of 49.22.



* The 100 breast was led by Julian Smith's 53.04 B-Cut time, while Aleksas Savickas followed in third (54.81) and Raphael Rached Windmuller in fifth (55.60).



* Mason Laur collected his second 200 fly win of the season after swimming to a 1:45.67 to earn nine points for Florida.



* In the 50 free, Ed Fullum-Huot's 20.20 time and Devin Dilger's 20.22 time were good for fourth and fifth respectively and added three points to Liendo's nine he earned after placing first.



* Alexander Painter went 44.33 in the 100 free to earn second, while Oskar Lindholm swam a season-high 44.75 for fifth.



* Florida went one-two in the 200 back, as freshman Aiden Norman's 1:44.14 finished ahead of Jonny Marshall's 1:44.92. Caleb Maldari also contributed to two points as well after finishing in fourth with a time of 1:47.67.



* Aleksas Savickas (1:57.49) and Raphael Rached Windmuller (2:01.23) went one-two in the 200 breast, while Peter Bretzmann finished fourth (2:02.86).



* The Gators grabbed the top-three spots in the 500 free, as Eric Brown placed first (4:28.03), Luke Corey finished second (4:30.320 and Josh Parent finished third (4:31.56).



* Florida collected 14 points in the 100 fly, as Liendo placed first with his 45.95 B-cut time. Mason Laur earned third (48.74) and Devin Dilger placed fourth with a time of 49.54 in his event debut.



* Julian Smith capped off Florida's individual events with a 200 IM win, while Laur earned another third-place finish (1:50.12) in a quick turnaround.



* Florida swept their relay events, as the 200 medley relay A team of Marshall, Smith, Liendo and Painter kicked things off with a first-place finish of 1:25.53) before the 400 free relay A team of Painter, Liendo, Dilger and Lindholm swam a 2:53.98 to cap off the meet with first-place finish.



Florida Women Highlights:



* Michaela Mattes led the way on the women's side with 18 individual points and two event wins ( 500 and 1000 free), while nine other swimmers were part of at least one event win: Julie Brousseau ( 200 free), Micayla Cronk (50 free, 400 free relay), Molly Mayne (200 breaststroke), Zoe Dixon (200 IM), Catie Choate (200 medley relay, 400 free relay), Anita Bottazzo (100 breast, 200 medley relay), Olivia Peoples (100 fly, 200 medley relay), Addison Reese (200 medley relay, 400 free relay) and Lainy Kruger (400 free relay)



* Olivia Peoples and Anita Bottazzo recorded NCAA B-Cut times on Friday, as Peoples went 52.87 in the 100 fly and Bottazzo clocked a 1:00.75 in the 100 breast.



* Mattes kicked off individual events with a 9:48.37 in the 1000 free to earn first, while Camille DeBoer and Anna Auld followed in third and fourth for five points after recording times of 10:03.29 and 10:04.82 respectively.



* Florida went one-two in the 200 free, as Julie Brousseau secured her first individual event win of her collegiate career after going 1:48.03. Micayla Cronk followed in second with a time of 1:48.21, while Lainy Kruger finished fourth after touching the wall in 1:49.67.



* Zoe Dixon and Carly Meeting combined for four points in the 100 back after Dixon touched the wall in 55.10 for third, with Meeting coming in fifth (55.71).



* In the 100 breast, Anita Bottazzo's 1:00.75 B-cut time and Molly Mayne's 1:01.90 time earned the pair a one-two finish.



* Emma Weyant came in second in the 200 fly after recording a time of 2:00.03 in her event debut to finish ahead of Addison Reese's third place finish (2:00.45) and Mabel Zavaros' fourth-place finish (2:00.81).



* Micayla Cronk tallied her first individual event win of the season after going 23.20 in the 50 free. Catie Choate made her event debut and followed in fourth with a 23.65 time.



* Florida went two-three-four in the 100 free, as Olivia Peoples led the way in second after recording a 51.29 time. Julie Heimstead followed in third with a time of 51.57 and Julie Brousseau came in fourth after finishing in 51.73.



* Emma Weyant made another event debut, as the senior finished second in the 200 back after clocking a 1:57.12 to finish ahead of Zoe Dixon's third place finish of 1:59.54.



* In the 200 breast, Molly Mayne and Anita Bottazzo switched spots from the 100 breast, as Mayne earned first with a time of 2:13.51 and Bottazzo came in second after finishing with 2:14.97 time. Sofia Plaza contributed to the Gators score in the event as well, swimming a 2:17.05 for fifth.



* Michaela Mattes' 4:50.11 first-place time in the 500 free was joined by a third-place finish from Mabel Zavaros (4:53.01) and a fourth-place finish from Anna Auld (4:58.41).



* Olivia Peoples won the 100 fly, as the senior clocked a NCAA B-Cut time of 52.87 to finish ahead of Addison Reece's 54.57 third-place finish and Julia Heimstead's 55.62 fourth-place finish.



* The 200 IM was led by Zoe Dixon's 2:02.33 time and was joined by Mabel Zavaros fourth place finish of 2:03.52 and Sofia Plaza's fifth place finish of 2:06.12.



* The Gators swept the relay events, with the 200 medley relay team of Catie Choate, Anita Bottazzo, Olivia Pepoles and Addison Reese won the opening event of the day after clocking a 1:39.13. The 400 free relay team of Catie Choate, Lainy kruger, Addison Reese and Micayla Cronk capped off the final event of the day with a first-place finish of 3:20.80.



Diving

Camyla Monroy led Florida's diving with a springboard sweep. The sophomore scored a 346.28 on 3-meter to separate herself from second by over 47 points before recording a season-high 315.98 on 1-meter. Peyton Donald joined his fellow Gator with a 1-meter win after finishing with a score of 373.35. The junior's 390.38 3-meter score marked a season-high and earned him second place.



Men's 1-Meter

Diver



Score



Place



Peyton Donald



373.35



1st



Conor Gesing



333.60



4th



Jesus Gonzalez



315.45



6th



Men's 3-Meter

Diver



Score



Place



Peyton Donald



390.38



2nd



Connor Gesing



379.73



4th



Women's 1-Meter

Diver



Score



Place



Camyla Monroy



315.98



1st



Women's 3-Meter

Diver



Score



Place



Camyla Monroy



346.28



1st



Casey Greenberg



254.85



6th



Up Next



The Gators have a bye week before facing in-state rival No. 22/25 Florida State on Friday, Jan. 31. The neutral site dual meet will begin at 12 p.m. inside the Florida Aquatics Swimming Training Center in Ocala, Fla. Live results can be found through the Meet Mobile app as well as @GatorsSwimDV on socials.



Opponent: Florida State



Date: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025



Time: 12:00 P.M.



Location: Ocala, Florida



Site: Florida Aquatics Swimming Training



Live Results: Meet Mobile (App)



Men's Results (Short Course Yards)

Event



Swimmer



Time



Place



1000Y Freestyle



Jake Mitchell



9:05.92



1st



Luke Corey



9:10.90



2nd



Andrew Taylor



9:13.98



3rd



Josh Parent



9:16.04



4th



200Y Freestyle



Alexander Painter



1:37.63



2nd



Oskar Lindholm



1:37.74



3rd



Paul Dardis



1:38.22



4th



Eric Brown



1:42.46



6th



100Y Backstroke



Jonny Marshall



47.10



1st



Aiden Norman



48.68



3rd



Caleb Maldari



49.22



5th



100Y Breaststroke



Julian Smith



53.04



1st



Aleksas Savickas



54.81



3rd



Raphael Rached Windmuller



55.60



5th



Peter Bretzmann



57.41



8th



200Y Butterfly



Mason Laur



1:45.67



1st



Josh Parent



1:51.96



5th



Luke Corey



1:55.14



7th



Gio Linscheer



1:56.04



8th



50Y Freestyle



Josh Liendo



19.29



1st



Ed Fullum-Huot



20.03



4th



Devin Dilger



20.22



5th



100Y Freestyle



Alexander Painter



44.33



2nd



Oskar Lindholm



44.75



5th



Paul Dardis



45.02



6th



Ed Fullum-Huot



47.47



8th



200Y Backstroke



Aiden Norman



1:44.14



1st



Jonny Marshall



1:44.92



2nd



Caleb Maldari



1:47.67



4th



200Y Breaststroke



Aleksas Savickas



1:57.49



1st



Raphael Rached Windmuller



2:01.23



2nd



Peter Bretzmann



2:02.86



4th



Gio Linscheer



2:09.15



8th



500Y Free



Eric Brown



4:28.03



1st



Luke Corey



4:30.32



2nd



Josh Parent



4:31.56



3rd



Andrew Taylor



4:32.44



5th



100Y Fly



Josh Liendo



45.95



1st



Mason Laur



48.74



3rd



Devin Dilger



49.54



4th



200Y IM



Julian Smith



1:46.00



1st



Mason Laur



1:50.12



3rd



Caleb Maldari



1:53.34



6th



Peter Bretzmann



1:54.57



7th



200Y Medley Relay



Marshall, Smith, Liendo, Painter



1:25.53



1st



Norman, Savickas, Dilger, Fullum-Huot



1:28.82



3rd



Maldari, Rached Windmuller, Laur, Dardis



1:29.89



5th



400Y Freestyle Relay



Painter, Liendo, Dilger, O. Lindholm



2:53.98



1st



Mitchell, Norman, Dardis, Fullum-Huot



2:57.18



3rd



Marshall, Brown, Taylor, Linscheer



3:07.20



5th



Women's Results (Short Course Yards)

Event



Swimmer



Time



Place



1000Y Freestyle



Michaela Mattes



9:48.37



1st



Camille DeBoer



10:03.29



3rd



Anna Auld



10:04.82



4th



200Y Freestyle



Julie Brousseau



1:48.03



1st



Micayla Cronk



1:48.21



2nd



Lainy Kruger



1:49.67



4th



JoJo Ramey



1:51.21



7th



100Y Backstroke



Zoe Dixon



55.10



3rd



Carly Meeting



55.71



5th



Katelyn Schroeder



56.80



7th



100Y Breaststroke



Anita Bottazzo



1:00.75



1st



Molly Mayne



1:01.90



2nd



Anna Moore



1:03.85



6th



Grace Rainey



1:04.89



7th



200Y Butterfly



Emma Weyant



2:00.03



2nd



Addison Rees



2:00.45



3rd



Mabel Zavaros



2:00.81



4th



Lainy Kruger



2:03.58



6th



50Y Freestyle



Micayla Cronk



23.20



1st



Catie Choate



23.65



4th



Julia Heimstead



23.86



6th



Carly Meeting



23.98



7th



100Y Freestyle



Oliva Peoples



51.29



2nd



Julia Heimstead



51.57



3rd



Julie Brousseau



51.73



4th



Micayla Cronk



52.35



7th



200Y Backstroke



Emma Weyant



1:57.12



2nd



Zoe Dixon



1:59.54



3rd



Katelyn Schroeder



2:04.88



6th



200Y Breaststroke



Molly Mayne



2:13.51



1st



Anita Bottazzo



2:14.97



2nd



Sofia Plaza



2:17.05



5th



Anna Moore



2:17.83



7th



500Y Free



Michaela Mattes



4:40.11



1st



Mabel Zavaros



4:53.01



3rd



Anna Auld



4:58.41



4th



JoJo Ramey



5:01.61



6th



100Y Fly



Olivia Peoples



52.87



1st



Addison Reese



54.57



3rd



Julia Heimstead



55.62



4th



Emma Weyant



56.20



6th



200Y IM



Zoe Dixon



2:02.33



1st



Mabel Zavaros



2:03.52



4th



Sofia Plaza



2:06.12



5th



Lainy Kruger



2:06.44



6th



200Y Medley Relay



Choate, Bottazzo, Peoples, Rese



1:39.13



1st



Meeting, Mayne, Heimstead, Moore



1:41.20



3rd



Dixon, Plaza, Weyant, Ramey



1:44.76



5th



400Y Freestyle Relay



Choate, Kruger, Reese. Cronk



3:20.80



1st



Mattes, DeBoer, Moore, Rainey



3:33.56



4th



Brousseau, Ramey, Peoples, Meeting



3:26.07



DQ





No. 7 Florida Gymnastics Nipped at No. 2 LSU



BATON ROUGE, La. -Just a tenth of a point gave No. 2 LSU the win over No. 7 Florida gymnastics in Friday’s Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.



LSU won at 197.55 while Florida turned in a season-best 197.45. In the last 35 meetings, a half a point or less decided 23 contests. Friday’s meet was the ninth of the last 27 that a tenth or less was the winning difference.



This is the seventh consecutive season that the Florida-LSU dual is the nation’s top meet of weekend. Including Friday’s meet, 10 of the 13 meetings since 2013 stood as the nation’s top dual of the weekend.



A Gator won a share of three of Friday’s event titles. Senior Sloane Blakely’s floor exercise routine earned a 10.0 in one judge’s eyes. Her final floor score of 9.95 shared the win. On the next and final rotation, Sloane Blakely matched her collegiate best of 9.95 to tie for the balance beam win. Junior transfer Selena Harris-Miranda tied for win at 39.50 in her first all-around performance as a Gator.



TONIGHT’S MEET

Some uneven bars handstand issues and steps on landings dinged Florida’s marks on its opening event. Leanne Wong led with a 9.85 followed by 9.825 from Anya Pilgrim and Selena Harris-Miranda. Skye Blakely also edged her season best up to 9.775 in her second performance since tearing her Achilles tendon at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials training day.



Season-high vault marks from five Gators cut into the Tigers lead, as UF trailed by 0.175 at the midway point. Pilgrim got the lineup started off at 9.925, a mark Wong equaled as both shared second overall in the final vault standings. Harris-Miranda (9.90) also was among evening’s five gymnasts with a vault of 9.9 or better.



Sloane Blakey’s 9.95 led the Gators on floor exercise. She was one of three Gators who raised or equaled their season floor bests, joining Victoria Nguyen (9.9) and Taylor Clark (9.875). Two Gators made their 2025 floor debuts, with Danie Ferris earning 9.875 and Harris-Miranda posting a 9.90 in her first UF floor performance. Florida greatly improved on its Jan. 10 event total, tallying the nation’s fifth-highest floor total of 49.50 Friday.



Sloane Blakely equaled her collegiate best with her second 9.95 of the evening to share the balance beam win. Her performance was followed by a pair of 9.9s by Pilgrim and Nguyen. The Gators cut the Tigers two-tenths three-event lead in half in the final rotation.



Event winners:



Aleah Finnegan, LSU 9.95 Vault



Konnor McClain, LSU 9.925 Uneven Bars



Sloane Blakely, UF 9.95 Balance Beam



Haleigh Bryant , LSU 9.95 Balance Beam



Sloane Blakely, UF 9.95 Floor Exercise



Aleah Finnegan, LSU 9.95 Floor Exercise



Selena Harris-Miranda, UF 39.50 All-Around



Aleah Finnegan, LSU 39.50 All-Around



GATOR PERFORMANCE NOTES:



* Florida’s 197.45 improves its season best team total of this young season. It is the nation’s seventh high total of 2025.



* Two season-best event totals for the Gators Friday: vault (49.45) and floor exercise (49.50).



* Sloane Blakely upped her career event titles total to 15 in winning her fifth beam title and fourth for floor.



* The 9.95 beam mark equaled Sloane Blakely’s collegiate best for the sixth time. She closed the 2024 season with a 9.95 on beam in the NCAA Team Final.



* Selena Harris-Miranda won a share of the meet title in her Gator all-around debut. The All-American transferred to UF this summer after competing for UCLA as a freshman and sophomore. The win is the 45th event title of her collegiate career and the 13th all-around win.



* Three Gators equaled or set collegiate bests Friday:



* Skye Blakely - 9.775 (bars)



* Sloane Blakely - 9.95 (beam)



* Ly Bui - 9.85 (vault)



FLORIDA COACH JENNY ROWLAND SAID:



“It’s always a battle when we come to LSU. So much fun, so much adrenaline and excitement. Really proud of the Gators for their performance tonight. We started off a little conservative, a little hesitant on our first event, but truly on the second, third, fourth rotations, they just kept doing what they do in the gym day after day.



“Really proud of their strength, their courage and their commitment to continue fighting all the way through the competition. I love finishing on beam here and I love to see this team just rise to the occasion and fight. Couldn't have been more proud of that beam team tonight for their fight and courage. They’ll be ready to do it all over again next Friday.” - Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland



RECORDS:

Florida (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

LSU (4-1, 1-0 SEC)



THE SERIES:

Florida leads LSU 78-47



NATIONAL RANK:

Florida - No. 7 in the Jan. 13 Road to Nationals standings

LSU - No. 2



UP NEXT:

Florida returns home next Friday to face No. 15 Georgia for the Ninth Annual Alumni Night presented by Publix.



Georgia (3-1, 0-0 SEC) defeated Boise State 196.825 - 193.60 tonight in Athens, Ga.



Meet: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 15 Georgia

When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

TV: SEC Network

Stream: SEC Network



Tickets: $15-$30



No. 7 Florida at No. 2 LSU

Final Team Totals



Jan. 17, 2025 ● Pete Maravich Assembly Center (13,515)



Team



Vault



Bars



Beam



Floor



Total



LSU



49.350



49.300



49.525



49.375



197.550



Florida



49.450



49.025



49.475



49.500



197.450





Gators Break into Record Books on Day One of Indoor Season.Multiple athletes broke into Florida's program top-10 lists, and Beth Morley cracked an NCAA Top-10 list in her NCAA Indoor debut



LUBBOCK, Texas - The Gators started their 2025 Indoor Track and Field season in dominant fashion, seeing five top-three finishes and five new marks to UF's program indoor top-10 lists.



In Gainesville, Bethan Morley made an impression in her Gators Track and Field debut, stamping her name into the pages of the NCAA record books by running the 10th fastest 1000m time in Collegiate history. The performance would set the tone for the day, and foreshadow the dominant performances for the rest of the day.



HIGHLIGHTS

Throws

Jonathan Witte and Jacob Lemmon dominated in the weight throw, finishing 1-2 respectively while posting the third and sixth-best marks in program history. The tandem of new Gators took their respective first and second placements on each their first throws of the day and would not relinquish them.



Jumps

Malcolm Clemons picked up right where he left off to begin 2025. The 2024 Olympian put up the second-best long jump mark in the field in the season opener and the best performance among collegiate competition. His 7.72m final leap was a comfortable 20 centimeters longer than the next closest collegian.



Sprints/Hurdles

Wanya McCoy was in a league of his own on Friday, winning his first-round heat, semifinal, and the final of the men's 60m. His 6.53-second semifinal effort set a new personal best, and netted him third-place on Florida's program all-time leaderboard, trailing only Gator legends Jeff Demps (6.52) and Grant Holloway (6.50). Demps and Holloway each set their respective personal bests during the final of the NCAA Indoor Championship meet, and McCoy's season-opening effort has him in great position to vie for that crown himself.



Freshman Skyye Lee made the most of her first collegiate meet, winning her first-round heat and qualifying for the 60m Hurdles final. She appeared unfazed in three very competitive races and finished sixth in the 60m Hurdles final.



Demaris Waters also reached a 60m Hurdles final on the men's side, qualifying on time to reach the semifinals and finals. His 7.73 time in the semifinal places him sixth on Florida's Top-10 list.



Malique Smith-Band also posted multiple strong performances, placing second in the first round and winning his semifinal heat en route to a 6.72-second, sixth place finish in the final. Freshmen Vance Nilsson and Jaden Wiley each advanced to the semifinals in the 60m Hurdles and 60m respectively



Distance

The Gators' distance crew competed in Gainesville on Friday at the Jimmy Carnes College Track and Field Meet in the Alachua County Sports and Entertainment center in Celebration Pointe. The aforementioned Morley posted the day's most impressive performance, Gavin Nelson and Jonathan Pitchford finished 1-2 in the Men's 1000m and three women set personal records in the 3000m



Final Results from the Jimmy Carnes College Track and Field Meet can be found here.



NEXT UP

The Gators are back in action on Saturday for day two of the Corky Classic. Live stats can be found here. The day's events will again be available to stream on ESPN+. Saturday's broadcast can be found here.



RESULTS - Florida Gators performances

Corky Classic

Event



Participants - Place in heat//Time or Mark (overall)



Notes



Weight Throw



Jonathan Witte - 1st//21.78m

Jacob Lemmon - 2nd//21.30m



UF No. 3

UF No. 6



W Long Jump (A)



Alyssa Banales - 6th//6.18m



M Long Jump (A)



Malcolm Clemons - 2nd//7.72m



No. 1 among collegians at meet



W 60m Hurdles - Prelim



Skyye Lee - 1st//8.43 (9th)



Qualified for Semifinals - Win



M 60m Hurdles - Prelim



Joshua Brockman - 8th//11.13 (57th)

Regan Lawrence - 5th//8.13 (28th)

Vance Nilsson - 1st//7.99 (15th)

Joey Stravato - 4th//8.15 (30th)

Demaris Waters - 2nd//7.92 (11th)



PR

Qualified for Semifinals - Win



Qualified for Semifinals - Time



W 60m - Prelim



Gabrielle Matthews - 1st//7.33 (6th)



Qualified for Semifinals - Win



M 60m - Prelim



Garrett Fox - 6th//7.04 (61st)

Trenton Howard - 4th//6.87 (42nd)

Wanya McCoy - 1st//6.58 (3rd)

Nathaniel Smith - 7th//7.06 (66th)

Malique Smith Band - 2nd//6.73 (13th)

Jaden Wiley - 2nd//6.74 (16th)



PR



Qualified for Semifinals - Win



Qualified by time

Qualified by time



W Long Jump (B)



India Alix - 2nd//6.05m

Kendall Brown - 14th//5.63m



PR



M Long Jump (B)



Jordan McCants - 21st//6.26m



W 60m Hurdles - Semifinal



Skyye Lee - 2nd//8.32 (6th)



Qualified for Final - Time, PR



M 60m Hurdles - Semifinal



Vance Nilsson - 5th//7.96 (16th)

Demaris Waters - 3rd//7.73 (5th)



PR

Qualified for Final - Time, UF No. 6



W 60m - Semifinal



Gabrielle Matthews - 4th//7.26 (7th)



Qualified for Final - Time, PR, UF No. 6



M 60m - Semifinal



Wanya McCoy - 1st//6.53 (1st)

Malique Smith Band - 1st//6.70 (6th)

Jaden Wiley - 7th//6.75 (17th)



Qualified for Final - Win, PR, UF No. 3

Qualified for Final - Win, PR



W 60m Hurdles - Final



Skyye Lee - 7th//8.44



M 60m Hurdles - Final



Demaris Waters - 6th//8.27



W 60m - Final



Gabrielle Matthews - 3rd//7.28



M 60m - Final



Wanya McCoy - 1st//6.54

Malique Smith Band - 6th//6.72



Jimmy Carnes College Track and Field Meet

Event



Participants - Placement//Time



Notes



W 1000m



Bethan Morley - 1st//2:41.20

Sayla Donnelly - 2nd //2:47.51

Christiana Coleman - 7th //2:54.73

Tia Wilson - DNF



NCAA all-time No. 10



M 1000m



Gavin Nelson - 1st//2:24.09

Jonathan Pitchford - 2nd//2:27.93

Eoin McNally - DNF



W Mile



Caroline Wells - 5th//4:45.17

Reagan Gilmore - 7th// 4:51.96

Ava Wyant - 8th//5:00.17

Lindsey Khiel - 13th//5:02.97

Avery Fronrath - 26th//5:18.38



M Mile



Ethan Geiger - 8th//4:13.58

Jonathan Leon - 7th//4:11.33

Alejandro Pena - 6th//4:10.91

Graham Myers - 3rd//4:08.50

Josh Ruiz - 12th//4:15.84

Alec Miller - 19th//4:18.20



W 400m



Bethan Morley - 10th//58.15

Sayla Donnelly - 8th//58.01

Ava Wyant - 20th//1:01.81

Lindsey Kiehl - 16th//1:00.19

Christiana Coleman - DNF



W 800m



Tia Wilson - 2nd//2:11.56



M 800m



Alec Miller - 7th//1:55.83



W 3000m



Liina Winborn - 3rd//9:48.27

Kate Drummond - 6th//9:55.54

Annie Loehle - 24th//10:33.50

Tia Wilson - DNF

Reagan Gilmore - DNF

Caroline Wells - DNF



PR

PR

PR



M 3000m



Matthew Stratton - 5th//8:20.03

Emerson Miller - 6th//8:23.46

Aiden Villasuso - 12th//8:31.86

Ethan Geiger - DNF

Alejandro Pena - DNF

Josh Ruiz - DNF