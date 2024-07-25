JasonHigdon
I caught up with a few kids visiting UF today - some arrive on Friday.
Heze Kent is in town with his mom, aunt and one of his coaches.
Izayia Williams is a 2026 Syracuse Commit was supposed to arrive today, could not so he will try again on the 31st.
2026 WR Cederian Morgan told me he is in town with his family. He is a BIG WR more than likely a TE when he gets to college
Camden Jensen is in town from Thur to Saturday and left me a message saying he is with his Dad, and step mother.
The biggest name in town today just got back to me letting me know he arrived at noon with his pops, Naeshaun Montgomery
