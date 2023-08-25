JasonHigdon
Shows air several times between Aug. 26 and the Gators' season opener on Aug. 31 on Bally Sports Florida and Sun.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 2023 Gators Football Preseason Special, presented by your local Toyota dealers, debuts Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. ET on Bally Sports Florida and Sun while airing several times leading up to Florida's season opener at No. 14 Utah on Aug. 31.
Hosted by the Voice of the Gators, Sean Kelley, the preseason special takes a look at fall camp and the upcoming season with head coach Billy Napier<https://floridagators.com/sports/football/roster/coaches/billy-napier/1625>.
Additionally, Florida Football with Billy Napier<https://floridagators.com/sports/football/roster/coaches/billy-napier/1625> presented by T-Mobile, the weekly in-season show will first air on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Bally Sports Florida and Sun. The show will air every Tuesday (11:30 a.m.), Thursday (11 a.m.) and Saturday (10:30 a.m.) of game week wtih airing schedule subject to change.
A full viewing schedule can be found below for preseason special. Airing schedule is subject to change. Always check your local listings.
Gators Football Preseason Special Bally Sports Florida & Sun Airing Schedule (all times are EST)
Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27 at 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 11 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
2023 Florida Football Season Tickets
After four sold out games in 2022, fans can now secure seats for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Tennessee (Sept. 16), Arkansas (Nov. 4) and Florida State (Nov. 25). Click here to see which ticket option best suits you.<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/12/15/football-tickets.aspx>
New 2023 season ticket packages<https://info.floridagators.com/FB23...lease&utm_campaign=fb23&utm_content=hyperlink> are available for only $390 per ticket, plus a required Booster Contribution<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/1/6/football-season-tickets.aspx>
