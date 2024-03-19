ADVERTISEMENT

Freshman 4 coming on strong...

Heisman Gator 1

Heisman Gator 1

Bull Gator
May 26, 2018
Quick update on the freshman that are enrolled at UF.

After numerous conversations with players and staff these 4 freshman seem to be making serious moves.

QB- DJ Lagway
DE- LJ McCray
RB- KD
ILB- Myles Graham

I continue to hear good things about ALL the freshman but the 4 above continue to be mentioned and talked about extensively.

