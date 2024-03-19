Freshman 4 coming on strong...

Heisman Gator 1
May 26, 2018
6,739
62,721
113
Quick update on the freshman that are enrolled at UF.
After numerous conversations with players and staff these 4 freshman seem to be making serious moves.
QB- DJ Lagway
DE- LJ McCray
RB- KD
ILB- Myles Graham
I continue to hear good things about ALL the freshman but the 4 above continue to be mentioned and talked about extensively.
